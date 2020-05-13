CarryMinati's Roast Video Dominates Youtube Vs Tik Tok Ongoing Feud With Style

Carry Minati is one of the most popular Youtube creators of this generation. He is known for his comedic skits and reactions to various online topics on his channel CarryMinati, which has gained over 15.3 million subscribers. His fans also seem to be extremely loyal towards the content creator. They never fail to show love and support whenever it is necessary to back up their favourite comedian. Recently, he made a video called YouTube vs Tik Tok that has gone viral. A number of fans have been sharing the video on their social media that has created a new moment called Youtube Vs TikTok.

Also Read | Tik Tok User's Cereal Box Seal Hack Will Make Your Quaratine Life So Much Easier; Watch

Also Read | 'Twilight' Fans Cannot Stop Raving About 'Bella's Lullaby' On Tik Tok; Watch Viral Video

5 digs made by Carry Minati in his Youtube Vs TikTok roast video

Carry Minati’s followers have been supporting him since he dropped a video roasting popular TikToker, Amir Siddiqui. Carry, along with his new video, has certainly managed to dominate the YouTube Vs TikTok moment with his utter witty and smart comments. Here are the top 5 things that Carry Minati has pointed out in his latest Youtube Vs TikTok video.

Also Read | Chris Gayle Roasts 'annoying' Chahal, Threatens To Block Tik Tok Star On Social Media

Carry Minati has taken a direct hit at Amir Siddiqui and has pointed out that TikTok videos don't have quality and does not allow to make videos with longer durations. The videos can go up to a minute and Carry Minati says that Tik Tok creators only make videos that span mere seconds. He also mentioned that TikTokers make a huge number of videos that do not have good quality because they never show anything worthwhile and relevant.

When Aamir Siddiqui mentioned that unlike Tik Tokers, Youtubers just work for sympathy. CarryMinati laughed at Amir's claim and showed a clip where the Aamir can be seen feeding poor kids. This directly contradicts what Aamir has claimed in his video.

After watching Amir slip up several times in his speech during his video where he tried to challenge CarryMinati and the YouTubers, Carry Minati very smartly pointed out the same in his video. He also mentioned that he should not have gone to Moscow for higher education.

CarryMinati also spotted some mistakes in Amir's TikTok videos which is a usual format for his roast videos. He pointed out that Aamir’s use of hashtag '#skirt' clearly counters all that Amir was claiming his videos and platform to be. Carry jokingly asked who in their right mind will use the hashtag #Skirt unless and until they are out to cash in on the voyeuristic public views.

CarryMinati also mentioned in his roast that the netizens felt that the Carry had seriously made this topic an open and shut case. In fact, CarryMinati himself confessed that he has never ranted and shouted about anyone in any other roast video of his. This certainly shows why the roast video is trending currently.

Also Read | Indian Tik Tok Stars Who Are Popular; Faisal Shaikh to Awez Darbar

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Expresses Her Lockdown Distress With An Adorable Tik Tok Video | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.