CarryMinati's Roast Video Dominates Youtube Vs Tik Tok Ongoing Feud With Style

Quick links:
Carry Minati is one of the most popular Youtube creators of this generation. He is known for his comedic skits and reactions to various online topics on his channel CarryMinati, which has gained over 15.3 million subscribers. His fans also seem to be extremely loyal towards the content creator. They never fail to show love and support whenever it is necessary to back up their favourite comedian. Recently, he made a video called YouTube vs Tik Tok that has gone viral. A number of fans have been sharing the video on their social media that has created a new moment called Youtube Vs TikTok.
Also Read | Tik Tok User's Cereal Box Seal Hack Will Make Your Quaratine Life So Much Easier; Watch
Also Read | 'Twilight' Fans Cannot Stop Raving About 'Bella's Lullaby' On Tik Tok; Watch Viral Video
Carry Minati’s followers have been supporting him since he dropped a video roasting popular TikToker, Amir Siddiqui. Carry, along with his new video, has certainly managed to dominate the YouTube Vs TikTok moment with his utter witty and smart comments. Here are the top 5 things that Carry Minati has pointed out in his latest Youtube Vs TikTok video.
Also Read | Chris Gayle Roasts 'annoying' Chahal, Threatens To Block Tik Tok Star On Social Media
Also Read | Indian Tik Tok Stars Who Are Popular; Faisal Shaikh to Awez Darbar
Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Expresses Her Lockdown Distress With An Adorable Tik Tok Video | Watch
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.