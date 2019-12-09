Cat Expressions Recognised Better By Women; Studies Suggest

Cats are often known to be animals that showcase very few facial expressions. Unlike dogs, it is substantially difficult to understand the emotions of cats as they don't emote much often. Known for their subtle yet curious nature, cats have evidently been difficult to understand and cater to. Now, a new study has revealed that women are better in recognising emotions of cats.

Women are better in recognising cat expressions

A new study by the University of Guelph has revealed women and people with veterinary experiences are better in reading the subtle emotions of cats. As per the study, women who do not share attachments to cats were also able to decipher their emotions. The ability to read animals is crucial to the welfare assessments of animals. The study further suggests that reading the emotions of animals can be identified as a skill which people can learn and excel in.

The study was posted in an animal welfare magazine in November 2019. The study was reportedly conducted on a large scale with more than 6,300 people were recruited from 85 countries. People were asked to watched online videos of cats from a bunch of 40 videos, curated from YouTube. The participants were then asked to answer a questionnaire.

The videos played showcased cats in both positive and negative moods. Videos where cats are being petted or given treats and on the other hand videos of cats experiencing health issues or being in situations which made them retreat were showcased to people. The videos where cats are not showing any physical expressions of fear like flattened ears and bared fangs were only shown to avoid people from easily understanding the cat's mood. The test was reportedly deemed as challenging by many participants as they tried to guess the cats' expressions. The average score of the test was 12/20. Only 13% of the participants performed well with the majority being of women and veterinarians. Study researcher Georga Mason has stated that the results of this test are consistent with a previous test which also showcased that women are better in reading animal emotions than men.

