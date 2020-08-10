Sushant's Sister Shweta Lauds Father KK Singh's Efforts, Says 'he Is Our Strength & Pride'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to share a picture of the late actor with their father KK Singh and praised the latter's spirit in the family fight for justice for Sushant. After mourning the loss of his only son, KK Singh took charge, on behalf of the family, and has been fighting for the truth through legal battles all by himself. Shweta shared an appreciation post for her Dad and wrote, "Our Dad... the person from whom we have learnt, how to be a fighter!! How to be eternally positive against all odds. He is our strength, our pride!! #OurDadIsTheBest #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus"

Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's elder sister, has been closely following the developments of the Sushant Singh Rajut death case which has now become a national movement. She recently shared a picture of a billboard in California with Sushant's smiling face on it and #JusticeForSushant written over it and expressed joy on seeing that people from all over the world are joining the fight for truth and justice.

Meanwhile, after an inconclusive investigation into the actor's alleged suicide by Mumbai police, Sushant's father KK Singh on July 25 filed an FIR at Patna Police station naming Rhea Chakraborty and five others as people who abetted his son's suicide by allegedly conspiring against him and embezzling money from him. There has been monumental progress in the case ever since the FIR was filed -- Bihar Police responded to the FIR with a thorough investigation in Mumbai, Bihar government formally appealed for a CBI probe in the case and Supreme Court has ordered its agreement with the Centre to take up the case with CBI.

Rhea's response

Rhea Chakraborty, on the other hand, responded to the FIR by moving Supreme Court to transfer the case from Bihar Police to Mumbai on grounds of jurisdiction citing that Sushant's alleged suicide took place in Mumbai. The Enforcement Directorate(ED) has also registered a case against her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is currently scanning her financial status over the last year. Supreme Court, after careful scrutiny of the investigations conducted by different agencies so far in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, will give its verdict in response to Rhea's petition on August 11.

