Changmin's Wedding Postponed From Its September Date Due To COVID-19

K-pop artist and actor Changmin had recently announced that he would be marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend in the month of September. However, recent reports suggest that the singer will be postponing the wedding to another date due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in South Korea. TVXQ’s Changmin released an official statement through his representative agency SM Entertainment.

Changmin's wedding postponed

Changmin's wedding was pushed ahead as South Korea has reported a sudden spike in the coronavirus positive cases. TVXQ’s Changmin has not commented on the newer dates yet. As per reports by the Korean media outlet, Soompi, the matter has to be discussed with his family as well as Changmin's girlfriend’s family.

TVXQ’s Changmin

Changmin's wedding was scheduled to be held on September 5, 2020, as announced by the idol on August 27, 2020. However, the singer wants to take the utmost precautions amid the health risk caused by the coronavirus and wants to have the wedding in a safer environment, as per the reported by the media outlet.

SM Entertainment releases the following statement on TVXQ’s Changmin’s wedding-

"Due to the concerns of the rising COVID-19 cases, Changmin has postponed his wedding, originally set to take place on 5th September. He is planning on choosing a new date after discussing with their family."

The singer joins the long line of celebs who had announced their marriage news in the month of August but later postponed it due to the COVID-19 crisis. Kang Sora is one of the few celebs who has also made the decision to walk down the aisle a little later than the said date, which was August 29. She made a statement to Soompi that the ceremony would be replaced by a family gathering.

Changmin was last seen in dramas like The Scholar Who Walks the Night as the Crown Prince Lee Yoon. The drama released back in 2015. Apart from that, he was also seen in the 2014 drama Mimi essaying the role of Han Min-woo. The last musical venture of Changmin was Chocolate, a K-pop track released in 2020.

