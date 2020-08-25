Son Ye Jin To Star With Kang Ha Neul In A Historical Theme Drama?

Son Ye Jin and Kang Ha Neul might share the screen space in a historical theme drama. According to reports by Sports Seoul, the actors are in talks with the makers of a drama titled Cut by the Heart which is still in its pre-production stage. The drama will have a romantic genre and if the two get to say yes to the project, the actress will essay the role of Princess Pyeonggang and Ha Neul will be essaying the role of a commoner in love with the princess that is On Dal. However, both the parties are yet to give confirmation to the public yet.

Son Ye Jin's new K-drama with Kang Ha Neul?

According to a report in the Korean news portal Soompi, Son Ye Jin’s management agency MS Team Entertainment has shared the script with the actress. The actress, in turn, is looking at the script, but has not given a final statement. She is currently finalising the last moment changes required for her anticipated Hollywood project Cross. The actress will be marking her Hollywood debut with the project.

The film is helmed by Andrew Niccol and is a cross over story of the future set in a multicultural, multiracial land further divided into two nations. Son Ye Jin will be essaying the role of Vera. Out of the two nations, Vera hails from the underdeveloped one. She is a tough mother, a strong-willed person in the reel story of Cross. The film will also star Sam Worthington of Avatar fame.

Kang Ha Neul is reviewing the script

According to the reports in Sports Seoul, Kang Ha Neul was also approached around the same time to read the script for On Dal, the leading male cast in the drama. At the moment, the actor is reviewing the script and has not given a final decision yet.

The drama Cut by the Heart will be bankrolled by Victory Contents and will be directed by Yoon Sang Ho. He has previously worked on films like Saimdang, Light’s Diary, Different Dreams and also King Maker: The Change of Destiny. The casting and the final pre-production details are reportedly underway.

Promo Image Credits: Son Ye Jin and Kang Ha Neul Instagram

