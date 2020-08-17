Kang Sora Of 'Revolutionary Love' Fame Reveals Marriage News To Non-celebrity Boyfriend

After TVXQ's Changmin, actor Sung Joon and Lee Yeon Hee’s wedding, the Korean entertainment industry is all set to witness another wedding. Actress Kang Sora of Revolutionary Love and Doctor Stranger fame announced through her agency that she will be getting married to her non-celebrity boyfriend in the month of August. The news surprised many Kang Sora's drama fans as they took to social media to express their opinion on the marriage news.

Kang Sora's marriage to be in late August-

Also Read | The King: Eternal Monarch Star Lee Min Ho To Take Legal Action Against 'malicious Trolls'

Kang Sora's marriage to a non-celebrity

The actress’ agency Plum Actors Entertainment revealed an official statement on the wedding news through the Korean news media portal Soompi.

The statement read,

“Hello. This is Plum Actors. We are announcing some news regarding actress Kang So-ra. Plum Actors’ actress Kang So-ra and her older non-celebrity boyfriend, based on their trust and love for one another, have decided to tie the knot. The wedding was originally scheduled for August 29, but the ceremony has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation worsening again. The ceremony will be replaced by a small gathering between the couple and their direct families. In consideration of the non-celebrity groom-to-be and each side’s family, all details will be kept private, so we ask for the reporters’ understanding. Kang So-ra will continue to greet all of you as an actress with good projects and activities. Please send support and blessings to actress Kang So-ra, who is facing a new beginning in her life. Thank you."

Also Read | K-pop Idol Yaebin Apologises To Fans After Using The ‘N’ Word On Live Stream

Kang Sora has formerly dated Crash Landing On You actor Hyun Bin. According to reports, the two dates back in October 2016. However, after a year of dating, the two went separate ways due to unknown reasons.

Kang Sora's Instagram

Kang Sora’s wedding affair will be a private affair according to reports in Soompi. There will not be any pictures of the couple in the media to protect the identity of her non-celebrity boyfriend and family. The actress, however, will continue with her career post marriage according to reports.

Some fans could not believe that the actress is getting married this year. They flooded social media with reactions to Sora’s wedding. Here are some of the reactions of the fans of the actress.

Through her agency, #KangSoRa announces that she'll marry her non-celebrity boyfriend on August 29.



Due to Coronavirus and to respect her to-be-husband and his family, the wedding will be held privately with family & close relatives only.



Congratulations🎉 #KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/ada2vQ6V4L — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) August 17, 2020

Also Read | Park Bo-gum Drops His Single 'All My Love' Right Before Military Enlistment; Watch Here

OMG KANG SORA IS GETTING MARRID ON AUGUST 29 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — aryan 🐣 📌 (@donghaeiden_) August 17, 2020

Also Read | Actor Sung Joon To Tie The Knot In September With His Non-celebrity Girlfriend

No matter what, Leeteuk always becomes an mc figure. Congratulations to Kang Sora on her marriage! pic.twitter.com/uADOlrJrgs — 😇Angel Struggles💙 (@ang3lstruggle) August 17, 2020

Omooo😍 Our Dr. Quack in Doctor Stranger (Kang Sora) is getting married on August 29💗 Chukahamnida unniee🎊 pic.twitter.com/0h8EkozmA3 — rochelleee_lee (@rochelleeaquino) August 17, 2020

Kang Sora will get married to her older non-celebrity boyfriend on August 29. According to Kang Sora's agency, the pair will be holding a simple gathering instead of a ceremony due to the pandemic, which will be attended by their family members.

Congratulations! 💞🎉 pic.twitter.com/KdqB2WDqt3 — All About Korean🍒💞 (@AllAboutKorean7) August 17, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.