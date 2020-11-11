YouTuber's 'fake Tiger Prank' Startles Animals, Videos Leave Netizens In Splits | WATCH

In an off-board prank that left many in splits while offended some handful, a YouTuber was seen lurching with two big plush toy tigers and pranking the stray animals that were snoozing comfortably. In a side-splitting video footage that was shared on the YouTube channel named 'Angel Naga', the Thailand-based YouTuber startles the unsuspecting animals by situating the fake stuffed giant cats in their vicinity and taking them by surprise. Many animals respond comically to the sudden encounter with the plush tiger, assuming they were faced with real predatory danger. The nearly 2-minute clip amassed huge reaction as netizens laughed at the animals that were left aghast seeing the fake tiger, so much so, that many were seen running for hills.

"Fake Tiger Prank with monkeys and dogs. So Funny. In 2020 I made this video just for fun for you only. Poor dogs and monkeys," read the caption to the video. The clip features a series of segments that compiled horrified reactions of pooches that were just relaxing and they suddenly notice fake tigers behind them. Some of the dogs were quick to sprint and flee from the spot while others simply froze staring at the plush toys, still struggling between the fight or flight reaction. In one instance, the YouTuber veiled the fake tigers around a troop of monkeys scourging for food. The Internet had a good guffaw as several monkeys were seen shaken up discovering a tiger in the vicinity and ran helter-skelter to find an ambush. The felines, in a slightly brisk response, were seen sprinting, leaping, and scrabbling after seeing the mammoth tigers.

Animals pranked with fake tiger

The video amassed over 2.2 million views as users called the clip extremely funny. While some were offended that the man could give some of those animals a heart attack with his stealth and the fake tigers, the YouTuber cleared the air, saying, that he in fact fed the animals in the end and apologized for hurting animal lovers. "How these animals know tiger will eat them? Do they learn it from Nat Geo?" one asked in a comical response to the clip. "Some of these animals have never seen a tiger let alone a big cat. So their reaction must stem from instinct when their ancestors dealt with such threats constantly," another said. "Funny," commented the third, making laughter emoticons.

