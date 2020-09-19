Are Dixie And Noah Dating? Learn More About The TikTok Stars Love Life

Time and again the 19-year-old TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has been linked to many of her fellow social media celebrities. However, Dixie sparked dating rumours once again, after she posted many behind the scenes clips from her latest music video Be Happy. Only this time Dixie is being linked to Noah Beck.

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio are two of the biggest names on TikTok, with Dixie having over 38 million followers and Noah Beck having over 13 million followers on the platform. Hence, it is no surprise that fans are curious to know more about celebrities’ personal lives. Read on to find out, “Are Dixie and Noah dating?”

Read | Are Lil Mosey and Dixie D'Amelio dating? Duo spotted during dinner date

Are Dixie and Noah dating?

It’s been a few weeks since Dixie and Noah dating rumours have been sparked. In the past month, the duo was spotted around Los Angeles multiple times. They have also frequently been featuring on each other’s Instagram handle. While Dixie and Noah kept insisting that they were just friends, the pair’s chemistry in the behind the scene clips of Be Happy suggests otherwise.

Read | Charli D'Amelio gives $30K birthday gift to sister Dixie, leaves her shocked

Dixie D’Amelio music video

Dixie D’Amelio’s latest music video not only features her fellow TikTok Star Noah Beck but also rapper Lil Mosey and Blackbear. The footage includes scenes of Dixie and Noah playing each other’s love interests, cuddling up and flirting on a beach. However, the music video is not shot on an actual beach but in a huge room with a green screen. In the end, the Dixie and Noah are seen sharing a passionate kiss, thus, leaving many of their fans convinced that two might be more than just friends.

Read | What happened to Dixie and Griffin? Find out if the TikTok couple has broken up

Dixie D’Amelio broke up with Griffin Johnson in July 2020

The former TikTok couple broke up amidst serious cheating allegations on the 21 years old TikTok celebrity Griffin Johnson. The drama between the two became more intense when a girl named Madison Galley posted a video on TikTok. A report on Distractify had revealed that Madison Galley showed screenshots of Griffin adding her on Snapchat, and claiming that he is single, while he was still involved with Dixie. The pictures screenshots have since been deleted.

Read | Charlie Kaufman's movies are a treat for cinephiles, here's proof

In August 2020, Dixie was also linked to the Los Angeles Rapper Lil Mosey, as the two were seen having dinner together with a group of close friends. In the video uploaded on another YouTube channel named The Hollywood Fix, Lil Mosey was asked if something was going on between him and Dixie. Lil Mosey replied by saying that fans will be seeing the two together very soon. The rapper was clearly referring to their music video.

Promo Image Source: Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.