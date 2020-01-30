Chiranjeevi Celebrated His Mother's Birthday Wonderfully And These Pics Are Proof

The massively popular Telugu actor, Chiranjeevi, recently celebrated his mother's birthday party with the rest of his family. The actor's niece, Niharika Konidela, was also present at the event and she shared multiple pictures of the birthday celebration on her official social media. One of the pictures that Niharika shared has now gone viral online thanks to Chiranjeevi's massive fan following.

Chiranjeevi's mother, Anjana Devi, recently celebrated her birthday on January 29, 2020. The birthday party was attended by Chiranjeevi's close family members, including his niece, Niharika Konidela. Niharika shared many pictures from the birthday party on her social media page. While all the images are trending online, one picture truly won the hearts of Chiranjeevi's fans and has now gone viral online.

The adorable viral picture depicts Chiranjeevi and his mother, both with smiles on their faces, as they take a selfie together. In another cute picture from the birthday celebration, Niharika Konidela is kissing Chiranjeevi's mother on the cheek as she smiles with joy. Check out the birthday party photos that were shared online by Niharika on her official Instagram page.

According to various reports, Chiranjeevi's mother is currently recovering from an illness. The birthday party was surely one of the nicest ways to lift her spirits. The family brought in two cakes for the birthday party, which was celebrated in Chiranjeevi's Hyderabad house. On the work front, Chiranjeevi last featured in the 2019 epic action film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy not only featured Chiranjeevi but also starred several other big names actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kichha Sudeepa, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah. However, the film was only a mediocre success at the box office, not living up to the expectations set by the filmmakers. Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film, Koratala Siva.

