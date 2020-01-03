Chiranjeevi Vs Rajasekhar: Rajsekhar Talks His Heart Out, Jeevitha Asks For An Apology

Recently, two of the superstars of Telugu cinema made headlines because of their war of words at an event. They were actors Dr Rajasekhar and Chiranjeevi, who showed up at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad on January 2, 2020 for an event organised by Movie Artists Association (MAA). Many other celebs including Mohan Babu and Krishnam also marked their attendance at the event. In the course of the event, Rajasekhar got triggered after Chiranjeevi's speech. Following which, Rajasekhar's wife Jeevitha tried to control the situation and apologised.

Chiranjeevi vs Rajasekhar: How the war of word started?

Apparently, Rajasekhar lost his control and took over the mike. While recalling an old event he taunted the association for trampling down the credits if someone does something good. It all started when Chiranjeevi during his speech said that if the members have something good to say about MAA, they should tell it to the world; but if some issues are going on within it, they should keep it among them. Replying to this as well, Rajasekhar said started talking about how MAA's work has affected his personal life. Reportedly, he said he has not worked from March and most of the time his wife Jeevitha is also busy in associations' work. While appreciating Chiranjeevi's speech, he exclaimed that one can't hide the smoke after setting a fire.

Reportedly, Chiranjeevi's facial expression during the incident was quite evident that hi disagrees with what Rajasekhar was saying. But to not ruin the event, he said that he would like to talk something constructive instead of fighting. Meanwhile, Jeevitha asked for an apology and said that he is a kid at heart, so he can not hide what he feels. Reportedly, she tried to explain further but the members of MAA, who were present at the event, cut her and started talking about other things. Later, Rajasekhar also took it to Twitter and asked for an apology to the guests present during the event.

Whatever happened today is only between Naresh, Maa and me.

Things aren't right here and I cannot stand aside quietly and watch. There is no misunderstanding or fight between Chiranjeevi Garu, Mohan Babu Garu and Me.

I apologise for any inconveniance caused to our guests! — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) January 2, 2020

