Chiranjeevi's Reunion: Veteran Actor Unhappy To Not Be Invited, Says Maybe 'I'm Bad Actor'

The annual ‘Class of 80s’ reunion has featured a fixed set of stars over the years. The event made headlines this time too, as Chiranjeevi hosted the bash at his residence in Hyderabad. The pictures of the reunion bash, where the stars were dressed in black and gold, had gone viral immediately. However, there is one actor-director who was not too pleased to miss out on all the fun. Veteran actor-director Pratap Pothen said he was ‘sad’ and went self-deprecatory by stating that it was probably because he was ‘'persona non gratia’ or a ‘bad actor-director.’

READ: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal & Other Veterans Come Together For Epic 'class Of 80s' Reunion

Taking to Facebook, Pratap Pothen wrote that he was ‘thinking about the meaning of life’. He wrote, “i am a Persona Non Grata with the 80's stars nayybe i am a bad actor and director ...so they didnt invite me to their get together i am sad :( what can one say ....only that my career in films ment nothing ....well some may like you some hate you ...but life goess on 😊” (sic). His post received over 500 reactions.

READ: Class Of 80: Mohanlal, Shobana- Can You Identify South Cinema’s Who’s Who In This Pic?

Here’s the post

Pratap Pothen has been in the film industry for over four decades. He has not only worked in about 100 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages, but has also directed over 10 films in multiple languages. He has even won awards for it. He has even written many films. In recent years, he has featured primarily in Malayalam films. This was reportedly the tenth edition of the ‘Class of 80s’ reunion. It is not clear if Pratap Pothen had attended any of the other reunions and expressed his disappointment for not being invited only this time.

Mohanlal, Jayaram, Shobana, Revathi, Menaka Suresh, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jaya Prada, Sumalatha, Jagapathy Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Jayasudha, Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon were among the stars seen at the celebrations. Even RRR star Ram Charan was spotted during the celebrations. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Radikaa Sarathkumar had written, “An example of friendship over years,tested over time.Thanks #Chiranjeevi &family for hosting. We are lucky to share this bond." One snap in particular, that of Mohanlal sharing a hearwarming embrace with Chiranjeevi, had gone viral. The Malayalam superstar had termed the Tollywood superstar ‘my amazing friend.’ eunions and expressed his disappointment for being invited only this time.

An example of friendship over years,tested over time.Thanks #Chiranjeevi &family for hosting. We are lucky to share this bond🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WG6rrWMPyY — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 25, 2019

READ: Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan Gear Up For An Epic Reunion After Years

READ: Akshay Kumar Shares An Iconic 'Housefull' Reunion Picture, Hints At A 5th Installment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.