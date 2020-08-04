Hyun Bin's Girlfriends & Dating Rumours; From Former Flame Song Hye Kyo To CLOY's Ye Jin

From the past few months, Crash On You Landing fame Hyun Bin has been making headlines as it is rumoured that he has started dating ex-girlfriend Song Hye Kyo. A few days back, a blurry picture of Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo added fuel to the fire. However, their agencies have denied their relationship rumours and debunked the viral picture as not them.

Who is Hyun Bin dating?

Interestingly, many theories of them getting back together are grabbing the attention on the internet as her agency said in an official statement that Song is divorcing her husband. Talking about Hyun Bin's love life, not only Song Hey Kyo but many other Korean stars have dated Hyun Bin including Kang So-ra. Scroll down to read about Hyun Bin's confirmed and rumoured girlfriends so fare.

Hyun Bin's confirmed and rumoured relationships

Hyun Bin & Song Hye Kyo

Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo started dating back in 2008 when they were filming The World Within. Their agencies too confirmed the rumours; however, a day after Hyun's enlistment in 2011, his agency made an official statement and announced their breakup. In the statement, it was stated that they are separating because of their busy schedules, which caused a natural complication. Adding further the report stated that the overwhelming public attention also caused the pressure.

Hyun Bin & Kong Sora

Hyun Bin and Kong Sora started dating in mid-December 2016. Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST, and Kang So-ra’s agency, Plum Entertainment, confirmed the relationship through a press release. Later, in December 2017, it was reported and confirmed by Hyun's agency that the couple has parted their ways on good terms.

Hyun Bin & Tang Wei

Back in 2012, the rumours started floating online that Tang Wei is romantically involved with Hyun after she bought a land property in Bundang. Since it was rare for a non-Korean entertainer to buy property in Korea, it was rumoured that she is seeing someone. But the rumours were denied by both actors. Tang Wei shared the screen space with Hyun in Late Autumn.

Hyun Bin & Ha Ji Won

The duo met on the sets of legendary Korean drama Secret Garden in 2010. The stars bagged numerous awards for their performance in the show including Best Couple award at the SBS Drama Awards. Though their on-screen chemistry made many believe that the duo is dating, Ha Ji Won often referred to him as her best friend. Neither Ha Ji nor Hyun made any official announcement about their relationship.

Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin

A viral picture of them went viral on the internet when the two Hallyu stars were spotted at a supermarket in the US. Later, it was reported that the duo did meet in the supermarket but they were with other acquaintances. The official statement of Hyun's agency also denied the rumours of dating.

