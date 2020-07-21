'Crash Landing On You' Fame Hyun Bin Arrives In Jordan To Shoot For 'The Negotiations'

When the Coronavirus lockdown came into effect, it also resulted in halting of television and film shoots. Many countries also shut down their borders and refused to take in people from other countries. Now that the restrictions are being gradually lifted, the production houses are also returning to shoot. Getting back on track with his shooting schedules, Crash Landing On You fame Hyun Bin arrived in Jordan to shoot for a project.

Last week, the Crash Landing On You actor reportedly boarded a charter plane along with his co-stars including Hwang Jung-min in Seoul. He landed in Jordan and will soon begin filming for his film The Negotiations. Hyun Bin and his co-stars arrived a week earlier than their schedules to be able to self-quarantine for 7 days before they begin shooting.

Hyun Bin and his team were supposed to start filming in March and planned to visit Jordan then. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic and increasing restrictions, they had to postpone their plans. Jordan also banned entry to people coming in from South Korea and other countries.

The Royal Film Commission of Jordan confirmed the arrival of the crew along with the Crash Landing on You fame Hyun Bin. They took to their social media to share a series of pictures and videos of the crew on July 13. They revealed in their caption that the crew will remain in quarantine till they begin shooting for The Negotiations which is also known as Bargaining.

The Negotiations aka Bargaining is directed by Yim Soon-rye. The plot of the film revolves around a National Intelligence Service agent and a diplomat who are negotiating the release of kidnapped Koreans in the Middle East. The character of the NIS agent will be played by Hyun Bin and the character of the diplomat will be essayed by Hwang Jung-min.

