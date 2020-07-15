Fans Start Online Petition For 'Crash Landing On You 2'; Urge Makers To Explore The Plot

Crash Landing On You catapulted into popularity not only due to its never-seen-before storyline but also the lead actor’s brilliant on-screen chemistry. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin are the lead actors in the drama who essay the role of Ri Jeong-hyuk and Yoon Se-Ri in the rom-com. The two belong to the most contradicting neighbouring countries in the reel story. Seri is from modern, advanced South Korea, and Hyuk is from the still-developing monarchy of North Korea.

In the reel story, the two fall in love and what follows is a series of diplomatic conflicts added with a lot of scenic moments between the couple. Seri and Hyuk continue to love each other beyond borders. Now fans of the couple have started an online petition urging the makers to confirm Crash Landing On You 2.

'Crash Landing On You 2' in works?

Crash Landing on You is sixteen odd hours of love, conflict and brotherhood. Hyuk hails from the uptight North Korean military family, serving the compulsory post of a commander in the army. He otherwise wished to be a pianist. Seri, on the other hand, is the chic modern businesswoman. When the latter’s paragliding adventure goes wrong, she lands in the remote borders of North Korea.

Humble and practical-minded Hyuk saves her from being probed and then ‘possible’ execution with the pre-conceived notion that she is a spy from the south. The plot is a rare exploration by the makers and many fans are hooked to the same. Several fans are demanding on social media for Crash Landing On You 2.

Crash Landing On You 2 Petition signed by many

Now the petition suggests that Seri and Hyuk’s story can continue from where it was dropped off. The two finally met after a long period of separation in Switzerland (a safe haven from diplomatic conflicts). The story ended with the two of them spending half their time at home and a half at their abode alongside the Swiss alps. The Crash Landing On You 2 petition suggests that the story can further explore the plot by:

Reunion of Se-Ri, Ri Jeong-hyuk and the cute but obedient North Korean soldiers It can show the two countries coming back together after ages of clashes or the Korean reunification. Or it can cover Seri & Hyuk’s marriage and family.

'Crash Landing On You 2' is not confirmed yet

The petition is put up on Change.org and directed towards the giants TVN and Netflix as the season one of the drama was devised by the two. Even though makers are looking at the possibility of a second run but the confirmation is still not solid. The coronavirus situation has made things more uncertain for the fans.

If the show does have a season two, most characters of the drama should be retained as per fans. Apart from the above-mentioned leads, the supporting characters are essayed by Kim Jung-Hyun, Kim Soo-Hyun, Park Hyoung-soo, Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye, Kim Yeong-min, Oh man-Seok, Go Kyu-Pil, Lim Chul-soo, Bang Eun-jin, Tang Joon-sang, Ha Seok-jin, Choi Dae-hoon, Seo Ji-Hye, Nam Kyung-Eup, Yoon Jimin and more. The plotline must also be retained, as per fans.

