Hyun Bin Extends Support To Jae Wook Of 'Extraoridinary You'; Latter Expresses Gratitude

Crash Landing On You actor Hyun Bin and Extraordinary You’s Lee Jae Wook are much beyond seniors and juniors in the industry. Hyun Bin’s latest gesture towards junior Jae Wook defined their Hyung-Nam Dongseng relationship (elder brother-younger brother in the Korean language). The actor sent a coffee truck to the sets of Jae Wook’s current drama filming location.

Memories of the Alhambra cast's friendship

Lee Jae Wook took to Instagram and shared pictures of gratitude towards his Sunbaenim (senior in the industry). The two hail from the same entertainment agency-Vast Entertainment. Hyun Bin and Lee Jae Wook’s friendship grew on the sets of the drama Memories of the Alhambra. Memories of Alhambra cast included Hyun Bin essaying the lead role of Yoo Jin-woo and Lee Jae Wook essayed the role of Marco Han, which was a supporting role in the drama.

Memories of Alhambra cast also included actress Park Shin Hye in the female lead role, Exo’s Park Chan Yeol in supporting role. The drama released back in 2018 and is one of Jaw Wook’s early works. Hyun Bin, on the other hand, has an experience of almost two decades in Korean films and dramas.

Memories of the Alhambra cast as seen in the drama

Lee Jae Wook

Bday: May 10, 1998



Kdramas:

Memories of Alhambra as Marco Han

Search: WWW as Seol Ji Hwan pic.twitter.com/OK40BMjIOt — Annyeong Oppa (@TheAnnyeongOppa) July 14, 2019

12-01-2019



Lee Jae Wook's cuts in tvN “Memories of the Alhambra” by Vast Entertainment's Naver Blog#LeeJaeWook #MarcoHan #MemoriesOfTheAlhambra pic.twitter.com/zLvRJQ3Jgn — MY Lee Jae Wook (@myleejaewook) November 8, 2019

Lee Jae Wook shared two pictures of the coffee truck. In the caption, he wrote, “ Thank you, Senior!” The banner which accompanied the truck read, “Actor Hyun Bin and VAST Entertainment support the cast and crew of ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”. Check out how Lee Jae Wook's Instagram picture looked like.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol which is the literal title of the drama is Jae Wook’s first drama as a lead actor. He will be essaying the role of Seon Woo Joon, a humble yet mysterious countryman. He meets Go La La essayed by Go Ara who is an enthusiastic pianist from the town but moved to the countryside due to her family’s bankruptcy. Hyun Bin was last seen in the drama Crash Landing on You. Hyun Bin's next show is a film under the literal title Bargaining.

Promo Image Credits: Lee Jae Wook's Instagram and Metro and Style Instagram

