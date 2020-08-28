'Confidential Assignment 2' To Cast YoonA As Lead Along With Hyun Bin And Yoo Hae Jin?

Hush actress and Girls’ Generation member YoonA might play the lead in the upcoming film Confidential Assignment 2. The girl group is in discussions with the casting directors of the drama, as reported by Munhwa Ilbo, a Korean news media portal. The makers have reportedly approached YoonA to essay the lead role. However, she is yet to respond if she is indeed doing the awaited action thriller, Confidential Assignment 2.

Confidential Assignment 2 cast and other details

The first film Confidential Assignment released back in 2017 performed well at the Box Office, as per reports in Korean media portal, Koreaboo. It starred a full-fledged cast namely Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae-jin, Kim Joo-hyuk, Jang Young-Nam, Lee Dong Hwi, Im Yoon-ah, Oh Eui-Shik and more. In Confidential Assignment 2, Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae-jin are confirmed while YoonA’s confirmation is awaited.

Confidential Assignment 2 yet to finalise cast members

While answering the question’s related to YoonA’s possibility of being a part of Confidential Assignment 2, the singer and actor’s representative agency SM Entertainment revealed to Soompi that YoonA has received the offer and she is going through the same. However, she is yet to finalise her decision. According to the speculations in the media, Daniel Henney, a popular actor of South American origin from Hollywood might also join the cast as an American detective, as reported by Soompi.

When the film released back in 2017, it garnered commercial success due to the storytelling and unpredictable plotline. The story is about a North Korean detective and a South Korean detective clashing at unprecedented terms. The two try to find the best way out of a political windstorm. YoonA was a supporting actress in the 2017 film. However, this time her character’s story will be explored more as, if she agrees to the script, she will play the lead.

YoonA's movies

YoonA's movies such as I AM, SMTown The Stage were some of the documentaries that the singer and actress participated in. Her role in Confidential Assignment as Park Min-young was her debut supporting role in the film. She has also starred in films like Exit and essayed the role of Eui-Joo, her first lead role in a Korean film.

