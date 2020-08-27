Seo Ye Ji Gets Candid About 'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay' Finale: It Warmed My Heart

Seo Ye Ji’s first-ever major role as the lead in It’s Okay To Not Be Okay did not go unnoticed as the actor received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Ko Moon Young. In the drama, Seo Ye Ji essayed an author of a children’s book while she faced trauma from her younger days. She was bold and beautiful in her portrayal of Moon Young as per Korean drama critics covered by media portal Soompi.

Seo Ye Ji's show success makes her 'heart warm'

Also Read | 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Finale Episode Hints At Season Two For The Drama?

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay cast member Seo Ye Ji talks about the drama

Seo Ye Ji’s It’s Okay To Not Be Okay finale wrapped up on August 9, 2020, leaving behind praises for the depiction and storyline. Fans appreciated the chemistry between Seo Ye Ji and male lead Kim Soo Hyun. With the duo overcoming serious traumas and mental health struggles, the drama opened discussions on Korean people’s outlook towards mental health problems, as per many reports.

Also Read | Kim Soo Hyun Says 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Healed Him, Show Sets Finale TRP Record

After receiving the praise she did, Seo Ye Ji got candid about her experience while filming and reactions on the finale with Korean Cosmopolitan magazine. During the interview, she revealed that because of her packed schedule, she was unable to watch the finale at peace. She recently took the time at home to sit down and watch the whole episode from a viewer’s perspective. She said that the story was heart-warming, it depicted healing and emotions in a relatable way.

Also Read | 'It’s Okay To Not Be Okay's' Cast Kim Soo Hyun Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se In Latest Family Pics

Seo Ye Ji was asked to send a ‘message to her past self’ during the interview with Cosmopolitan. She said that she would want her younger self to not get hurt, not be weak and overcome whatever was in front of her. She added that her younger self was pretty. Seo Ye Ji’s drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay first aired in the month of June and saw a steady increase in viewership as per reports. The actor was praised for her effortless acting and wardrobe during the time.

Seo Ye Ji's wardrobe

Also Read | ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’ Screenwriter Talks About Cast, Favourite Scenes & More

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay cast in the hit drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.