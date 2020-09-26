'Heads You Win, Tails Corona Loses': Mumbai Police's Witty Post Goes Viral

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has started to take a toll on the country, the Mumbai Police department has left no stone unturned to make people aware of the dangers of the disease and how can they prevent themselves from contracting the virus. Mumbai police department has become quite active across all its social media accounts to share the importance of taking precautionary measures amidst a contagious outbreak.

Recently, the department posted an image on its Twitter and Instagram handles, where one can see Rs 10 coin, which is edited in a way to make people aware of the importance of wearing a face mask when not indoors. There are two sides of the coin visible in the post, one with a house drawn on it and another with an individual wearing a face covering. "Heads you win, tails Corona loses," reads a text on top of the graphic.

"Not wearing a mask when out makes no 'cents'. #PennyForTheWise #TakingOnCorona," Mumbai police captioned the post, which has garnered more than 290 likes, 28 retweets so far. Netizens are loving the way Mumbai police are raising awareness amid the pandemic and appreciating their hardwork and creativity. "Mumbai police always rock," commented one individual on the post.

On September 26, the Mumbai police's social media handles shared another post, through which they tried to raise awareness about wearing a mask while talking to someone. The department shared a still from the Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, where two cast members can be seen sitting inside a car and one of them has been morphed to look like she is wearing a face mask. "Talking to the traffic police or other citizens without a mask increases the risk of transmission, David! #TakingOnCorona," Mumbai police captioned the post.

Talking to the traffic police or other citizens without a mask increases risk of transmission, David!#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/zibbmPU2Iy — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 26, 2020

