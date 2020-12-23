Danny Pudi's 'Larry, I'm On DuckTales' Goes Viral On Twitter; Netizens React

The reboot of the animated series DuckTales was reportedly cancelled at the beginning of December. However, as the reports from Uproxx say, the series continues to leave behind its trailblazing legacy in its much-loved episodes. In addition, an old interview with Danny Pudi, one of the series' voice stars, has also been going viral since Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Back in February, the Community alum appeared on Larry King Now, the longtime CNN host’s current chat show. After a long time of waiting, the best bits of the said interview have come to the fore and have created a sensation on social media.

Danny Pudi and Larry King on Luxury

After hearing Danny Pudi in DuckTales, fans have been rummaging through his old interviews and have finally found one in which the voice actor is talking to American television host Larry King. In the interview, King asked Pudi about what his favourite luxury was, or would be. Pudi responded amiably and expressed that he was fond of some childish luxuries initially, like the taste of good coffee and "nice running socks".

King was supposedly not satisfied with the responses and said that whatever Pudi was mentioning cannot really be called a luxury. Pudi then asked King about what he would call luxury, to which King answered "a private plane". Pudi had a bewildered expression on his face for a moment after which he sarcastically said: "Larry, I'm on DuckTales".

Fans' reactions to the interview

Numerous fans posted tweets with the video clip of Larry King's interview with Danny Pudi. They expressed how much they liked the dialogue laced with sarcasm, saying that a voice actor on DuckTales cannot really dream of luxuries like owning a private plane.

They said that the end of the interview, particularly Danny Pudi's dialogue, was probably the "hardest" they have ever laughed. Some of them also compared it with the meme saying "Ma'am, this is Wendy's," to add humour to the video clip. Here are a few of the tweets shared by enthusiastic and humorous fans.

The end of this tiktok is maybe the hardest I've ever laughed pic.twitter.com/XhDowMP7lT — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) December 22, 2020

“Larry, I’m on Ducktales” is the animation industry version of “Ma’am, this is a Wendy’s”. https://t.co/Xads4uQvwM — Jessie Velociraptor Juwono (@jessiejuwono) December 22, 2020

From now on when someone assumes I have way more money than I have my response is going to be “Larry, I’m on ducktales” #DuckTales — Scot Pollard (@ScotPollard31) December 22, 2020

To be fair to Larry, Danny Pudi deserves a private plane. #DuckTales — Mario (@FreckleFart01) December 23, 2020

