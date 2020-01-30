'Darbar' Box Office Collection: Know The BO Figures Of This Rajinikanth Starrer

Rajinikanth's Darbar enjoyed a successful run in its initial 10 days and was supposed to reach its Rs 200 crore mark in the subsequent week. The film released in more than 7,000 screens around the world, including around 4,000 screens in India. However, reports claim that the movie's dream run has seen a slight hiccup.

Darbar Box Office update

Rajinikanth's Darbar, which released on January 9, has finished 20 days of its theatrical run. The movie is directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth plays the role of Aditya Arunachalam, an eccentric cop who likes to do things his way. Darbar is an action thriller that follows the story of this cop as he solves a series of murders and how his name headlines the newspapers for his non-traditional ways to eradicate crime.

According to various reports, the movie has earned Rs 50 crores in Tamil Nadu, Rs 5 crores in Kerala and Rs 7 crores in Karnataka. In North India, this movie earned Rs 5 crores. In Andra Pradesh and Telangana, it collected Rs 15 crores while abroad, it earned Rs 33 crores. Darbar's spending limit was Rs 220 crores and has managed to collect an estimated Rs 192 crores, which implies that the film is, as of now, incurring losses.

Rajnikanth's upcoming projects:

After the achievement of Pettai, Rajinikanth has again held hands with Sun Pictures' Kalanidhi Maran. The movie titled 'Thalaivar 168', which is directed by Siruthai Siva. Reportedly, Keerthi Suresh, Meena, and Khushboo are in the supporting roles of the film.

