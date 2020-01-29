'Shylock' Starring Mammootty Sees Amazing Box Office Collection!

Mammootty is back with a bang breaking all the Box Office records created by his contemporaries in the South Indian cinema. He plays the role of a kind-hearted man in Shylock but he is ruthless when it comes to lending money. The movie is considered as a family entertainer and a complete Mammootty show. Rajkiran and Meena play the main roles in the movie, which is directed by Ajay Vasudev. Take a look at the Box Office collection update of Mammootty's movie Shylock.

Shylock Box Office collection

According to reports, the movie reportedly released in more than 1200 screens worldwide and has collected a total of Rs 12 crores after its first weekend (Friday to Sunday). Shylock was also in the news for breaking the Box Office collection of Darbar and Big Brother. The movie Shylock is now said to have collected a massive Rs 22 crores in the domestic markets within just 5 days of its release. The movie has also broken many records, especially in the Malabar belt.

#ShylockRulingBoxOffice



💥@mammukka #Rajkiran #Shylock Having Terrific Response From Movie Lovers💥



The Mass Masala Entertainer Had Grossed 22.40 Cr From Domestic Market In 5 Days.



WithIn 5 Days Film Had Broken Many Center Records Especially In Malabar Belt



Humongous🎉🎆🎊 pic.twitter.com/N5OmsiqgVH — Box Office Analyst (@BOanalystteam) January 28, 2020

Shylock Box Office update - Day 6

Shylock movie is receiving positive reviews for its dialogues and the screenplay which is written by newbies Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Day 6 also saw a good day at the Box Office and the movie is expected to earn 2-3 crores today as well. Even though it was a working day, the evening and night shows are working well with half of them already prebooked.

#ShylockRulingBoxOffice @mammukka #Rajkiran #shylock Had another GoodDay at #BoxOffice



Even Though It was Working Day, #Shylock Had Decent Occupancy For Day Shows, and Night Shows was Good In Central/Travancore Belt and Extraordinary Occupancy in Malabar Belt.



Good Day6👍 pic.twitter.com/QTVBDvEhBk — Box Office Analyst (@BOanalystteam) January 29, 2020

#Shylock

Running Successfully In Theatres 👍



Evening & Night Shows 👌 pic.twitter.com/VNwK0h5OO8 — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) January 29, 2020

#ShylockRulingBoxOffice @mammukka #Rajkiran #Shylock

Day 6 Status

Day Show (10Am - 4 Pm)

Occupancy

Travancore - 42%

Central - 40%

Malabar -72%

Evening And Night Shows will have Excellent Occupancy as per #EarlyTrends



No Major Drop From Day5



Expected Day6 - 2.5+ Cr pic.twitter.com/IhqmyBwHY8 — Box Office Analyst (@BOanalystteam) January 28, 2020

