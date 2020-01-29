The Debate
The Debate
'Shylock' Starring Mammootty Sees Amazing Box Office Collection!

Others

Mammootty's movie, Shylock, that broke the 1st-day collection records of Big Brother and Darbar is going strong on day 6 as well. Check out the BO collection

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shylock

Mammootty is back with a bang breaking all the Box Office records created by his contemporaries in the South Indian cinema. He plays the role of a kind-hearted man in Shylock but he is ruthless when it comes to lending money. The movie is considered as a family entertainer and a complete Mammootty show. Rajkiran and Meena play the main roles in the movie, which is directed by Ajay Vasudev. Take a look at the Box Office collection update of Mammootty's movie Shylock. 

 

ALSO READ| Mammootty's 'Shylock' Opening Box Office Collection Beats 'Darbar' And 'Big Brother'

Shylock Box Office collection

According to reports, the movie reportedly released in more than 1200 screens worldwide and has collected a total of Rs 12 crores after its first weekend (Friday to Sunday). Shylock was also in the news for breaking the Box Office collection of Darbar and Big Brother. The movie Shylock is now said to have collected a massive Rs 22 crores in the domestic markets within just 5 days of its release. The movie has also broken many records, especially in the Malabar belt.

ALSO READ| 'Shylock' Box Office Update: Mammootty Starrer Inches Towards 20 Crores

ALSO READ| Shylock, Disco Raja And Other South-films That Are Releasing On January 24

Shylock Box Office update - Day 6

Shylock movie is receiving positive reviews for its dialogues and the screenplay which is written by newbies Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Day 6 also saw a good day at the Box Office and the movie is expected to earn 2-3 crores today as well. Even though it was a working day, the evening and night shows are working well with half of them already prebooked.

 

 

ALSO READ| Mammootty In 2020: 'One', 'Shylock', And Other Much-awaited Movies Of The Malayalam Star

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
