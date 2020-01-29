Sarileru Neekevvaru's Net Box Office Collection To Date; Details Inside

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru is the first hit film of the Telugu film industry in 2020. The Anil Ravipudi directorial released on January 11 and is still going strong at the Box Office.

The film had tough competition as it locked horns with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the Box Office. Both the films released on the festive weekend of Sankranti. But soon enough, both Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo crossed the ₹100 crore mark in a week of their release. Here is the total net Box Office collection of the Mahesh Babu film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Read Also| Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Hits Jackpot As It Crosses ₹200 Crore Worldwide

Day wise collection of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Saturday] ₹ 45.70 Cr Day 2 [1st Sunday] ₹ 13.70 Cr Day 3 [1st Monday] ₹ 10.70 Cr Day 4 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 12.60 Cr Day 5 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 14.40 Cr Day 6 [1st Thursday] ₹ 13.40 Cr Week 1 Collection ₹ 110.50 Cr Day 7 [1st Friday] ₹ 10.50 Cr Day 8 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 10.90 Cr Day 9 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 10.70 Cr Day 10 [2nd Monday] ₹ 5.20 Cr Day 11 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 3.20 Cr Day 12 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 2.70 Cr Day 13 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 2.50 Cr Week 2 Collection ₹ 45.70 Cr Day 14 [2nd Friday] ₹ 1.50 Cr Day 15 [3rd Saturday] ₹ 2.00 Cr Day 16 [3rd Sunday] ₹ 3.00 Cr Day 17 [3rd Monday] ₹ 1.00 Cr Day 18 [3rd Tuesday] ₹ 1.00 Cr Total ₹ 164.70 Cr

Read Also| Mahesh Babu Overwhelmed By 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Box Office Collections

In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu plays the role of Ajay Krishna, an Indian Army officer. Rashmika Mandanna was seen as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu for the first time. Veteran actress Vijayashanti also was seen playing a strong role in Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film also marked the return of Vijayashanti in the Telugu film industry. The film was loved by fans and the Box Office figures show the same.

Read Also| Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru First Week Box Office Collections

Read Also| Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru Crosses 100 Cr Mark On Day 6

DISCLAIMER| The figures shown in the table are rough and have been taken from the Sacnilk.

(Image courtesy: Mahesh Babu Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.