Disco Raja's Box Office Collection On Day 5 Turns Out To Be Disappointing

South Indian star Ravi Teja's recent Telugu sci-fi action drama Disco Raja released at the box office on January 24, 2020. The film started off with a decent Box Office collection but gradually, its collection dropped owing to mixed responses from the audience. The film experienced a major drop in terms of its Box Office collection on day 5.

Disco Raja Box Office update

On the fifth day from its release, Disco Raja managed to bag somewhere between ₹50 Lakhs to ₹80 Lakhs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the weekend, the film managed to collect over ₹3.70 Crores at the box office, while on Sunday, it collected around ₹4.50 Crores. However, the film's collection on its fifth day dropped drastically. According to reports, several trade analysts have predicted that the movie might not enter the 20-crore club if its Box Office collection does not hike over the coming days.

Talking about the film, along with Ravi Teja, Disco Raja stars Payal Rajput as the female lead along with an ensemble cast including Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Sunil in key roles. It is helmed by Vi Anand and is been produced by Ram Talluri under the banner SRT Entertainments. The plot of the film revolves around the world of medicines, research, and corruption. One of the most popular songs from Disco Raja titled Freak Out went on to become a chartbuster as the track was loved by the audiences and went viral on the internet within a few hours after its release.

(Image courtesy - Ravi Teja Instagram)

