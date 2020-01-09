The Debate
The Debate
Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' Receives Rave Reviews From Celebrities

Rajinikanth and Suniel Shetty are pitted against each other in Darbar. The movie has recently released in theatres. Read to know what a few celebs say about it.

Darbar stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty. The trailer created good hype and it generated a buzz. Fans were eagerly waiting for their favourite superstar, Rajinikanth on the big screen. The movie released in the theatres. Read to know what a few of the celebs say about the movie.

Also Read | 'Darbar' Trailer: Fans Go Gaga Over Rajinikanth's Bad Cop Avatar

Darbar celeb reviews

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Mega-budget Darbar All Set To Hit 7,000 Screens Worldwide, Pre-dawn In Some

Also Read | 'Darbar' Creates Rajinikanth Frenzy With Prayers & Celebrations; Soundarya Joins In

Also Read | Rajinikanth Believes Darbar Will Repeat The Magic Of Other Acclaimed Rajinikanth Movies

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, it is an action drama film. A police officer on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop, Aadhithya Arunachalam, while Suniel Shetty will portray the bad guy, Hariharan "Hari" Chopra. The music for the film composed by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography and editing are performed by Santhosh Sivan and Sreekar Prasad, respectively.

