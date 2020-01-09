Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' Receives Rave Reviews From Celebrities

Darbar stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty. The trailer created good hype and it generated a buzz. Fans were eagerly waiting for their favourite superstar, Rajinikanth on the big screen. The movie released in the theatres. Read to know what a few of the celebs say about the movie.

Also Read | 'Darbar' Trailer: Fans Go Gaga Over Rajinikanth's Bad Cop Avatar

Darbar celeb reviews

#Darbar [3/5] : Dir #ARM screenplay Except pre-interval block falters..



Wish #Thalaivar Mass scenes are backed by substance.. @anirudhofficial BGM is Mass..



Watch it for #Thalaivar — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 9, 2020

#Darbar #Thalaivar One Man Show 🔥his energy,his style,his charisma is ever inspiring 🙏👍 Best wishes to Super star @rajinikanth sir @ARMurugadoss sir @anirudhofficial #Nayanthara and entire team for a big success 👍😊 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 9, 2020

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Mega-budget Darbar All Set To Hit 7,000 Screens Worldwide, Pre-dawn In Some

#Darbar is a CELEBRATION.... Epic blend of Action, Drama, Romance and Emotion, @rajinikanth sir is OUTSTANDING as he carried entire film on his shoulder, a perfect family entertainer which will do SOLID business worldwide... 3.25*/5..

Go for it #DarbarReview #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/2kuYPc0WhR — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 9, 2020

#Darbar Full marks to @Rajinikanth as he not only looks good and energetic but performs earnestly ! Minuses:Age old story, weak second half and villains, bad lip sync like a dubbed Hindi film! Comedy falls flat..Expected much more from @ARMurugadoss and team! pic.twitter.com/QruVEFFmkA — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) January 9, 2020

Also Read | 'Darbar' Creates Rajinikanth Frenzy With Prayers & Celebrations; Soundarya Joins In

#Darbar is MaranaMassss!! Aiyoo Thalaivaaa..What an energy n charisma in every single frame..You are a magic Thalaiva 🙏



Congratulations @ARMurugadoss sir, @anirudhofficial brother and whole team for giving a Thalaivarism max treat 👏👏👌



Thalaivan vera ragam paathu usharuu 💥 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 9, 2020

Do you believe in reincarnation? Yes I do! watch #ThalaivarDharisanam in theatres nearby where anbu Thalaivar @rajinikanth looks young , energetic.. superlatively active ! Frame by frame shining & sparkling ✨ #SuperStar forever!

For #Thalaivar fanatics - festival treat #DARBAR pic.twitter.com/QqWzAu5aHG — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) January 9, 2020

Also Read | Rajinikanth Believes Darbar Will Repeat The Magic Of Other Acclaimed Rajinikanth Movies

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, it is an action drama film. A police officer on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop, Aadhithya Arunachalam, while Suniel Shetty will portray the bad guy, Hariharan "Hari" Chopra. The music for the film composed by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography and editing are performed by Santhosh Sivan and Sreekar Prasad, respectively.

Image Courtesy: Lyca Productions Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.