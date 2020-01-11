'Darbar' Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth's Cop Drama Running Smooth

South superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Darbar has finally released. With his combat cop avatar, Rajinikanth has managed to set fire at the box-office. The film is special to all Rajinikanth fans as he is essaying a cop after a very long time. According to the reports published by many entertainment portals, Darbar has minted an estimated collection of Rs 20 crores at the box-office on its opening day.

Though the film collected only Rs 1.20 crores from its Hindi release, fans from the south have poured their love.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Darbar opened on a strong note in Tamil Nadu. It bagged around Rs 20 crores only in Tamil Nadu. A few trade analysts have predicted that Darbar could be one of the highest-grossing films of the year as no other big project from the south has been released or announced yet.

The reports also add that the coming festive season could be beneficial for the film (as Pongal, and Republic Day is around the corner). Darbar could boat a good amount in its first week as actor Dhanush's Pattas is also around the corner.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the collection details of Rajinikanth's Darbar. According to his tweet, the action-drama has also taken a good start in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Apart from Tamil, the film released in multiple languages across India. The gross collection of the film across the country sums up at around Rs 36 crores. The film might face tough competition soon, as Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to release on January 11, 2020. Reportedly, Darbar collected Rs 5.9 crores in the United States.

Details of 'Darbar'

Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is bankrolled under the production banner of Lyca Production. Apart from Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, it also features Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in the lead cast. The film has received mixed reviews from critics.

