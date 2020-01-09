Darbar Movie Download; The Rajinikanth Starrer Leaked By Tamilrockers And Movierulz

TamilRockers has yet again shocked the internet users by leaking one of the big-budget Tollywood movies starring Rajinikanth titled Darbar online. Reportedly, deemed as one of the most notorious websites which has been distributing copyrighted material since a couple of years, Tamilrockers allows its users to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online for free, which is illegal. In addition to that, it allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files.

Darbar Movie Download – Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Darbar is one of the highly-anticipated movies of Rajinikanth which has been leaked online byTamilrockers and Movierulz. The film was scheduled for a release on January 9, 2020, and is also expected to break several records at the box office. However, because of the online piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz, Darbar leaked online which might result in a dent in the box office collection of the movie.

Tamilrockers and Movierulz were earlier reported to have leaked some of the titles of several big banner movies including Housefull 4, Ujda Chaman, War and the list goes on. Udta Punjab is a classic example of a film been leaked before its theatrical release by portals like Tamilrockers and Movierulz.

Constant efforts are been taken by DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities to curb down the piracy wave that is going on in the country, though, there seems to be no end coming to movies being leaked in the near future as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

