DC Comics Layoffs Also Affect 'DC Universe' Streaming Platform; Read Details

WarnerMedia had recently started off a major round of layoffs which have now affected the DC Universe. A number of significant people from the comic book publisher DC have been fired, which could have a possible effect on DC's complete hierarchy of establishment.

Among the people reportedly losing their position will be editor-in-chief Bob Harris, support services and VP of publishing strategy Hank Kanalz, senior story editor Brian Cunningham, digital strategy and VP global publishing initiatives Bobbie Chase, and executive editor Mark Doyle. As of now, Jim Lee continues to be the CCO.

DC Comics major layoffs

As per reports, almost one-third of the DC Comics' editorial ranks have now been laid off. Besides DC Comics, the DC Universe streaming platform has also taken a big hit. This was widely anticipated as WarnerMedia has predominantly shifted their focus on HBO Max. A source close to WarnerMedia has come forward and revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the DC Universe streaming platform was 'dead on arrival' as soon as the AT&T merger took place.

The DC Universe platform was launched a little over two years back in May 2018, bringing in live-action series such as Doom Patrol, Titans and Stargirl. Whereas, some animated offerings like Young Justice and Harley Quinn were also some of the offerings given to fans by the platform. It is expected that all the content on the platform will now be directed to HBO Max, with some of them already started to do so.

Any DC representatives have reportedly declined to give any comment about the layoffs which come just two weeks before DC gears up to debut its FanDome event. The event will be showcasing the future of DC and what it has in store for fans. As of now, Wonder Woman, Black Adam and Justice League are some of the premium names associated with the event.

DC Direct, who handled the company's merchandising and collectables manufacturing has also been shut down after a 22-year run. The move was rumoured previously after it was reported that Warner Bros. Consumer Products will be playing a much inclusive role in DC's merchandising.

