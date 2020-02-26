Delhi violence: Elderly fruit-seller's cart destroyed, Rekha Bhardwaj offers to help

As Delhi witnessed shocking violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act for the second day in running, one got a glimpse of the challenges people faced. An elderly woman reportedly lost her source of livelihood when her fruit-selling cart was set ablaze in the violence.

Rekha Bhardwaj was heartbroken after she read her story in a media report. Apart from the pain of her source of income being dismantled, she faced another battle on how to arrange funds for her daughter’s marriage. Responding to the tweet, the singer asked for ways in which the woman could be contacted so that she could help her, and lend support for her daughter’s marriage.

The Namak Ishq Ka artist also shared how such matters had to be discussed on social media, else they are very personal. She added that people only become the reason for humanity and how God makes them capable of taking up the responsibility of others.

Here are the posts:

Please let us know would like to help her n support her daughter’s wedding as well... https://t.co/DNVAIX7xB2 — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) February 25, 2020

Mahboori hai ye sab social media pe discuss hota hai warna bahaut personal hai . Kisi ki madad karke uska bakhaan nahi kiya jata!!! Hum sab sirf wajah bante hain apni insaiyat ki wajah se jo Bhagwan/Allah/Jesus /divine energy aapko ye zimmedari uthhane laayak banate hain — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) February 25, 2020

As per the report, the woman named Fatima used to sell fruits at the Khajuri Khas junction. She was quoted as saying how oranges worth Rs 50,000 were destroyed in the fire. She said she was clueless about the CAA and asked what her fault in this was as she stared at a big loss. She revealed that she also got injured in the chaos, and now is worried about arranging funds for her 25-year-old daughter’s marriage and 23-year-old son’s education.

10 persons, including a Delhi Police Head Constable, have been killed and numerous others injured in the violence witnessed in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur and other areas. The protestors, some of them armed, have resorted to stone-pelting, torching of properties and vehicles, while shouting slogans. Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and senior politicians to rein in the situation earlier in the day.

