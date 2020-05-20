Himanshi Khurana Hosts 'Quarantine Fashion Show 2020' In The Most Stylish Avatars; Watch

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana seems to be making the most of the lockdown. The singer has been treating fans with several posts and videos on how she is spending her time during the lockdown. She recently shared a video showing off her fashionable avatar as she walks the Quarantine Fashion Show 2020’ at home.

In the video shared by Himashi Khurrana, she can be seen wearing different and stylish outfits at home. She walked from one room to another in some of her best-dressed outfits and went on calling it 'Quarantine Fashion Show 2020'.

The actor wore a mini tangerine corset dress and black pencil heels for the first walk. Later she wore a thigh-high black slit dress and her classic style impressed everyone. Himanshi wore her sharara lehenga with a blouse of black Kurti style and greeted her viewers.

In attendance were her team and brother who kept lauding her every outfit. Along with the video, she also went to write, “So, here it is... Quarantine Fashion Show 2020 with me and my team.” Check out the video below.

Seeing this video, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Fans lauded her stylish appearance and her walk. One of the fans wrote, “Aap toh Vasee Bhi Barbie ke Tarah lagte hoh,” while the other one wrote, “The best part about the show the way you kicked the door. Loved it.” Check out a few more comments from fans.

On the personal front

Himanshi Khurana is currently in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13's runner up, Asim Riaz. The duo has not only worked in Bigg Boss together but they also went on to do a music video together. The two often spend time with each other's families and also go on to share on social media.

Himanshi Khurana was last seen in a music video alongside Asim Riaz in the song Kalla Sohna Nai. The song went on garner several likes and comments and it also got over 64 million views on the music label's official YouTube handle.

In other news, there were several rumours about the two calling it quits as things were not going well between them. But Asim Riaz later went on to clear the air by taking to his Twitter handle saying that no matter what, he and Himanshi Khurana are going to stay through thick and thin forever.

