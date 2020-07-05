Fashion Designer Manish Tripathi Vows To Employ 50,000 Women Amid COVID Scare

At a time when there is a dearth of employment opportunities, people like fashion designer Manish Tripathi are like a ray of hope. He through his initiative "shehar se gaon" tak has provided jobs to thousands across the country. It all started when Tripathi like many others was distributing masks to needy living in shelter homes outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. A needy rejected his offer and taunted him over the scarcity of jobs.

Sharing the life-altering anecdote Tripathi told Republic TV, "I was offering food and other essential items in front of AIIMS when an old man rejected to take any food and said 'sahab kaam de sakte ho toh bolo' his words really hurt me and I pledged to do something in this regard." "It was then that I started thinking of producing jobs for the needy. I reached out to local authorities of several villages, they also helped me. And today not only we are making masks, but are also making several other apparels using different regional techniques," he added.

Tripathi has employed 6000 people so far and plans to enroll over 50,000 in his initiative by October this year. His vision also entails women empowerment as his majority of employees are females. "There is a lot of talent in women of our country. We are just tapping that. There are many women who are working for the first time in their lives," he said. He further added that his team is also imparting skill training to many women thus making them independent.

Thanking Tripathi, Amandeep Kaur from Sirsa in Haryana told us about how happy she and her fellow mates were on being getting recognition for their work. "I am very happy that I met Manish Tripathi ji, I am feeling very happy that through him my small village got recognition," she said. Similar sentiments were echoed by ladies in Bulandshahr who said, "We have got a job first time. We wow to work with full zeal. We are very happy. We were looking for a job from past three years bit to no avail.

Tripathi started with making masks after he saw an old man picking up one from the garbage and ever since learning from his experiences he has never looked back. He not only gives them employment but also makes sure that they have access to all essential items.

