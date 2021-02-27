Dhanashree And Yuzvendra Chahal's Honeymoon Pictures Are All Things Love; Check Out

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had made it to the headlines out of his field as he married YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. The couple's wedding pictures were viral and had set a frenzy amongst the netizens who couldn’t control the excitement. The cricketer went on to share some of the most beautiful pictures from the grand wedding.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal's honeymoon

The excitement everyone shared over the engagement, Haldi, and wedding pictures of Chahal only doubled once he shared his honeymoon plans. The leg spinner and his newlywed wife Dhanashree flew to Dubai and had the times of their lives. It was one of the first times when a cricketer’s honeymoon pictures were being shared over social media pages as each picture came out better than the earlier.

While many enjoyed Chahal's cheesy poses on the beach bay, many commented on how Dhanashree looked flaunting her Chooda in Dubai. Chahal who never held back when it came to sharing his personal life, went all out and posted the best of best pictures from his honeymoon.

From having a stroll at Dubai’s renowned fame park, to a steak dinner with internet sensation Salt Bae, the couple did it all.

The couple is currently on a vacation in the Maldives, and the cricketer has shared a sweet picture of the two lovebirds on his Instagram.

Chahal's net worth

Earlier, caknowledge.com had revealed that Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth is estimated to be approximately‚ Rs 30 crores (i.e. approximately USD $4 million) as of 2020. Complied with his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangalore franchise in IPL, the first-team bowler is currently on top of his game. The former Indian chess player had also turned into an entrepreneur as he launched his own lifestyle brand CheQmate in May 2019 and is associated with brands like Nike, Clove Dental, and Acuvue.

On the professional front

Dhanashree is a popular YouTuber enjoying a following of 3.1 million people on Instagram, while Chahal has been India's go-to man in limited-overs formats for nearly half a decade now. Chahal's career stats as a leg-spinner are extremely impressive, along with his eventual knocks with the bat. The Royal Challengers Bangalore player is set to return to the Indian national team real soon.

