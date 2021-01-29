Dhanashri Kadgaonkar Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Extends Gratitude To Fans

Marathi actor Dhanashri Kadgaonkar and her husband Dhurvesh have been blessed with a baby boy on January 28, 2021. For the past few months, Dhanashri has been enjoying motherhood by conducting several pre-pregnancy photoshoots. Dhanashri Kadgaonkar tied the knot with her husband Dhurvesh a few years back and announced the news of her son’s birth on Instagram. Check out Dhanashree’s Instagram post, announcing her son’s birth, below.

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar announces arrival of her son

Announcing that they were excited to share the arrival of their baby boy, Dhanashri and her husband also shared that the baby and the mother were healthy. They thanked everyone for their love, prayers and best wishes for the new chapter in their life. Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's celebrity friends and followers on Instagram congratulated the actor for their new beginning. Check out some comments on her baby's arrival.

Several celebrities from the entertainment industries left comments under Dhanashri's picture. Actors Hruta, Gayatri Datar, Titeekshaa Tawde, Shivani Baokar, Rutuja Bgwe and Apurva Nemlekar were amongst several celebrities who left comments under Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's baby announcement post and congratulated her. Apart from these celebs, her fans also congratulated her in the comment section.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares A Video From Son Ravie's 2nd Birthday Celebrations; Watch Here

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's Instagram pictures

Also Read: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Stars Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma's Photos To Check Out

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar announced that she and her husband are expecting a baby back on her husband's birthday in October 2020. Ever since then, the actor has been sharing pictures of her motherhood journey on Instagram. She shared a bunch of her pregnancy pictures on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump in different outfits. Through her various Instagram posts, she also shared her journey and pregnancy experience.

Also Read: 'Tujhyat Jeev Rangla' Fame Akshaya Deodhar's New Kolhapuri Avatar Is Just 'jhakaas'

Professionally, Dhanashri played a negative character on the popular Marathi TV show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. The show also stars Hardeek Joshi, Akshaya Deodhar and Raj Hanchanale. It is ZEE TV’s fifth longest-running show on television. The show followed the love story of a shy wrestler who falls in love with a school teacher in his village. However, his shy attitude keeps him away from expressing his feelings for her. Dhanashri Kadgaonkar played the character of the wrestler's sister-in-law who wishes to rule over their household and dominates everyone in their house.

Also Read: Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's Phootshoot Invites Trolls; Actress Shuts Them With Nandini Sass

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.