Rajinikanth's 'Thalaiver 168' Casts Khushbu Sundar; Latter Posts Recent Update Of Shoot

Rajinikanth has started shooting for his next movie, which is still untitled. This Thalaivar 168 will reportedly be directed by Siruthai Siva who had earlier blockbusters like Visawanam. For Thalaivar 168, Rajinikanth will share screen space with Meena Sagar and Khushbu Sundar after a very long time. He had shared good chemistry with both the female actors in previous films like Muthu and Annamalai.

Khushbu Sundar lands in Hyderabad

Khushbu Sundar is now reportedly in Hyderabad. She will apparently start shooting for the film from tomorrow, December 22 2019. The actor has also tweeted informing the same to fans. In her Twitter post, Khushbu Sundar has also confessed that she is very nervous about going back to the film industry. The Twitter post read, “Landed in Hyderabad.. tomorrow I start shooting for #Thalaivar168 A bit nervous and excited at the same time. Getting back to your roots is overwhelming. Wish me luck friends”.

Landed in Hyderabad.. tomorrow I start shooting for #Thalaivar168 A bit nervous and excited at the same time. Getting back to your roots is overwhelming. Wish me luck friends. ❤️ — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 20, 2019

Khushbu had earlier taken a hiatus from entertainment and focused on securing her political career. However, a few months ago, Khushbu Sundar had tweeted letting her fans know that she was thinking of coming back to acting. She even asked her fans’ opinion on the matter in her tweet. Her comeback to the movies seems to be really special since it also turned out to be a reunion.

Fans have responded sweetly to her reunion with Rajinikanth. Fans are even commenting on the tweet with pictures of Khushbu and Rajinikanth together from their films in the 80s and 90s. The shooting reportedly started with a song sequence.

We are expecting from you to regularly post photos and updates from #Thalaivar168 sets, ma'am! Best wishes for the shoot. 👍 I watched #Annamalai on Thalaivar's birthday. So many childhood memories came back, while I was watching the film. All-time favorite movie💕 pic.twitter.com/7vCfglzqVH — Rajinikanth Fans (@RajiniFC) December 20, 2019

According to reports, Thalaivar 168 will release during Diwali 2020. But nothing has been confirmed as of yet. The movie is touted to be a rural emotional family entertainer where Rajinikanth might be seen in an entirely new avatar. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s next box office release has come out with a trailer. Darbar will be hitting the silver screen on Pongal 2020.

