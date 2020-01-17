The Debate
Rajinikanth Vs Dhanush At Box Office: See 'Darbar' And 'Pattas' Collection

Others

Rajinikanth's movie Darbar and Dhanush's movie Pattas is currently running in the theatres. Read to know about the box office collection of the two films.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and his son-in-law Dhanush are currently facing each other at the big screen as Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Dhanush’s Pattas is running in theatres. Both the films have received mostly positive reviews from the audiences. Read to know the films box office collection.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' To Be Edited,makers To Remove Scenes With References To VK Sasikala

Darbar VS Pattas at the box office

Darbar was released on January 9, 2020. With good word of mouth, the film opened with great numbers at the Indian box office on Day 1, which is ₹30 crores, as per reports. The movie was performing great at the international markets too. According to reports, Darbar has earned around nett ₹127.20 crore in its 8 days at the Indian box office. While the international collection is said to be at ₹52 crores. The combined worldwide gross collection of the movie is around ₹190 crores in 8 days.

Also Read | Dhanush's 'Pattas' To Mohanlal's 'Big Brother' And Other South Movies Releasing This Week

Pattas released on January 15, 2020, on the occasion of Pongal holiday. It opened with great response from the audience and minted around ₹6.5 crores in Tamil Nadu. The one-day figure in Chennai is said to be around ₹1.5 crores. According to reports, the total collection is near ₹8-9 crores. It is said to be one of the career-best openings for Dhanush. The movie is also faring well in the international market.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar': Makers Lodge Complaint Against Local TV For Airing Pirate Version

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar is an action drama film. A police officer on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop, Aadhithya Arunachalam, while Suniel Shetty will portray the bad guy, Hariharan "Hari" Chopra.

Also Read | Dhanush Reveals Rajnikanth's Netrikkan Would Be His Dream Remake To Act In

Pattas is a martial arts film written directed by R.S. Durai. It stars Dhanush, Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles and Naveen Chandra as the antagonist. The film shows Adimurai, an ancient martial art that was practised by the Cholas and existed even before Kalaripayattu.

 

 

