Rajinikanth Vs Dhanush At Box Office: See 'Darbar' And 'Pattas' Collection

Rajinikanth and his son-in-law Dhanush are currently facing each other at the big screen as Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Dhanush’s Pattas is running in theatres. Both the films have received mostly positive reviews from the audiences. Read to know the films box office collection.

Darbar VS Pattas at the box office

Darbar was released on January 9, 2020. With good word of mouth, the film opened with great numbers at the Indian box office on Day 1, which is ₹30 crores, as per reports. The movie was performing great at the international markets too. According to reports, Darbar has earned around nett ₹127.20 crore in its 8 days at the Indian box office. While the international collection is said to be at ₹52 crores. The combined worldwide gross collection of the movie is around ₹190 crores in 8 days.

Pattas released on January 15, 2020, on the occasion of Pongal holiday. It opened with great response from the audience and minted around ₹6.5 crores in Tamil Nadu. The one-day figure in Chennai is said to be around ₹1.5 crores. According to reports, the total collection is near ₹8-9 crores. It is said to be one of the career-best openings for Dhanush. The movie is also faring well in the international market.

With Superstar @rajinikanth 's #DarbarThiruvizha continues to hold good number of screens, #Pattas has grossed over 6.5CR in Tamilnadu for the opening Day with super positive reports from the audience ! #PattasPongalThiruvizha @dhanushkraja @durairsk @SathyaJyothi_ pic.twitter.com/fRNfFDQiYu — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2020

#Darbar UK *Total Till Date* - £281,426 (2.6 cr). #Pattas UK *Day 1* - £2360 (2 lacs). Note: only screened in a few cinemas. Remainder of locations will be showing from today onwards. — KollyEmpire 🍿 (@kollyempire) January 16, 2020

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar is an action drama film. A police officer on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop, Aadhithya Arunachalam, while Suniel Shetty will portray the bad guy, Hariharan "Hari" Chopra.

Pattas is a martial arts film written directed by R.S. Durai. It stars Dhanush, Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles and Naveen Chandra as the antagonist. The film shows Adimurai, an ancient martial art that was practised by the Cholas and existed even before Kalaripayattu.

