Dhanush Is An Apt Choice For Ilaiyaraaja's Biopic, Says Music Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja

As per reports, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja recently stated that if his father, Ilaiaraaja’s life journey were to be made, Dhanush would be the apt choice to play the character of the legendary composer.

Now, it has been speculated that the composer might make his directorial debut with his father’s biopic. It is also rumoured that the film will be produced under his own production.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar To Feature In Sara Ali Khan's Next With Dhanush: Reports

Ilaiyaraaja is a singer, songwriter, music composer, instrumentalist and lyricist, is predominantly known for his contribution in the Tamil film industry. He is regarded as one of the greatest Indian music composers and is highly credited for introducing western music in the Indian mainstream.

He has composed over 7000 songs and has performed in more than 20,000 concerts.

The Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic might mark the direction debut of Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project will take off when Dhanush gives a nod to the project. Yuvan and Dhanush previously worked together in Mari 2, which included Yuvan’s hit song, Rowdy Baby.

ALSO READ| Dhanush Seen At The Sets Of 'Pattas' Which Is Slated To Hit The Cinemas On Jan 25

Professional Front

On the work front, Yuvan Shankar Raja is busy producing two films namely Alice and Maamanithan under his banner YSR film. Helmed by Mani Chandru Alice is an upcoming Tamil language crime thriller. The movie will star Raiza Wilson in the lead role.

On the other hand, Maamanithan is an upcoming Tamil drama movie helmed by Seenu Ramasamy. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in prominent roles. Yuvan will be composing soundtracks for this movie alongside his father Ilaiyaraaja and his elder brother Karthik Raja.

ALSO READ| Asuran And Other Benchmark Performances Of 'Kolaveri Di' Singer Dhanush In Kollywood

Dhanush is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Pattas. The movie is directed by Durai Senthilkumar. The movie stars Sneha alongside Dhanush in significant roles. The movie will theatrically release on January 15, 2020.

As per reports, Dhanush is also currently shooting for Karnan. The movie is directed by Mari Selvaraj. The actor also wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj’s Suruli.

ALSO READ| Dhanush And Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Movie To Be Titled Ulagam Suttrum Vaaliban?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.