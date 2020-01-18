The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dhanush And Wife Aishwaryaa R's Whopping Net Worth Will Surely Surprise You

Others

Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush have been a part of Tollywood for more than a decade. Read to know more about the duo's combined net worth.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
dhanush

One of the most eminent couples of the South Indian film industry is Venkatesh Prabhu, who is most popularly known as Dhanush, and Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush has been a part of Tollywood for more than a decade.

Dhanush kickstarted his career in Tollywood as an actor but is also a well-known producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter, and playback singer who predominantly works in Tamil movies. His debut Tamil film was Thulluvadho Ilamai released in 2002, and ever since then, he has starred in over 25 movies.

He tied the knot with the legendary actor Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who is a director and a playback singer, on 18 November 2004. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush have two sons named Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively. The duo has a remarkable contribution in the industry and thus, their fans quite often get inquisitive about both their net worths.

Also Read | Dhanush Is An Apt Choice For Ilaiyaraaja's Biopic, Says Music Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush) on

 Also Read | Dhanush Reveals Rajnikanth's Netrikkan Would Be His Dream Remake To Act In

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush) on

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush's net worth as of 2020

The Shamitabh actor Dhanush's net worth is estimated to be a whopping 20 Million USD (₹ 142 crores) as of 2020. While his wife Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush's net worth is estimated to be around 1-5 Million USD (₹ 7-35 Crores). The duo's net worth together can be hence roughly estimated to be around 21- 25 Million USD (approximately ₹ 145 Crores). 

Also Read | Rajinikanth Vs Dhanush At Box Office: See 'Darbar' And 'Pattas' Collection

On the career front, Dhanush's martial arts film titled Pattas recently released at the box office on January 15, 2020. This  R. S. Durai Senthilkumar directorial grossed a whopping ₹ 6.5 crores on its first day and is doing really well at the box office as it has been both lauded by audiences as well as the critics.

Also Read | Dhanush's 'Pattas' To Mohanlal's 'Big Brother' And Other South Movies Releasing This Week

 

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP OPPOSES '24X7 MUMBAI' PLAN
MAHILA CONGRESS TARGETS UP CM
LT GEN SAINI SET TO BE
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
US OPENLY SNUBS PAK
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI