Dhanush And Wife Aishwaryaa R's Whopping Net Worth Will Surely Surprise You

One of the most eminent couples of the South Indian film industry is Venkatesh Prabhu, who is most popularly known as Dhanush, and Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush has been a part of Tollywood for more than a decade.

Dhanush kickstarted his career in Tollywood as an actor but is also a well-known producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter, and playback singer who predominantly works in Tamil movies. His debut Tamil film was Thulluvadho Ilamai released in 2002, and ever since then, he has starred in over 25 movies.

He tied the knot with the legendary actor Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who is a director and a playback singer, on 18 November 2004. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush have two sons named Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively. The duo has a remarkable contribution in the industry and thus, their fans quite often get inquisitive about both their net worths.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush's net worth as of 2020

The Shamitabh actor Dhanush's net worth is estimated to be a whopping 20 Million USD (₹ 142 crores) as of 2020. While his wife Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush's net worth is estimated to be around 1-5 Million USD (₹ 7-35 Crores). The duo's net worth together can be hence roughly estimated to be around 21- 25 Million USD (approximately ₹ 145 Crores).

On the career front, Dhanush's martial arts film titled Pattas recently released at the box office on January 15, 2020. This R. S. Durai Senthilkumar directorial grossed a whopping ₹ 6.5 crores on its first day and is doing really well at the box office as it has been both lauded by audiences as well as the critics.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

