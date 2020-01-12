Akshay Kumar To Feature In Sara Ali Khan's Next With Dhanush: Reports

The Khiladi of multistarrer films, Akshay Kumar will reportedly feature in yet another film along with Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush. The project is expected to be helmed by Tanu Weds Manu fame director Aanand L Rai. The cast of the film will surely gather a lot of attention for the fresh pair of senior actor Akshay Kumar and two-projects old actor Sara Ali Khan.

This project will also mark Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan's first collaboration with Aanand L Rai as the director. South superstar Dhanush has previously worked with Rai in his Bollywood debut film Raanjhanaa. The 2013 romantic drama featured actors Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in lead roles along with Dhanush.

Up next for the actors

Akshay Kumar is currently ruling the box office with the commercial success of his latest film Good Newwz. The comedy entertainer featured the Housefull actor along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie has received critical acclaim for the story as well as for Akshay's performance.

Akshay Kumar has a lineup of interesting films for this year including Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj among others.

Sara Ali Khan has proven her mettle as a fine actor with notable performances in her films Kedarnath and Simmba. The actor will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama titled Aaj Kal along with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan. The film, scheduled to release on Valentine's Day this year, will be followed by Sara's next film opposite actor Varun Dhawan. The duo will star in the remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film Coolie No.1 which is slated for release in May this year.

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film Pattas directed by R. S Senthilkumar. The actor will be seen in the role of a martial arts instructor. Dhanush was last seen in a Hindi language film in director R.Balki's 2015 satirical drama Shamitabh in which he was cast in the lead role along with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

