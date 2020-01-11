Dhanush's Peppy Number 'Jigidi Killaadi' From 'Pattas' Is Out, Watch Video

The makers of Dhanush-starrer, Pattas, recently released the first video song of their upcoming movie on the streaming website, YouTube. The song titled, Jigidi Killaadi, is composed by Vivek and Mervin and sung by Anirudh Ravichander.

The upbeat song, featuring Dhanush, also shows some glimpses of the leading lady Mehreen Pirzada.

Check out Pattas song- Jigidi Killaadi:

Also Read | Pattas' Motion Poster Revealed; Dhanush As A Martial Arts Guru Leaves Fans Intrigued

The upcoming movie, starring Dhanush, Mehreen Pirzada, and Sneha in the lead, narrates the tale of a small-time pick-pocketer, who ends up in a brawl with an influential person. It is directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar and it reportedly has Dhanush in dual roles. This movie is reportedly slated to hit the marquee on January 15, 2020.

Check out the trailer of Dhanush-starrer Pattas:

Also Read | Trailer For Dhanush's Action-thriller 'Pattas' Out, Fans Applaud It On Social Media

Upcoming movies of Dhanush

On the professional front, Dhanush is reportedly shooting for Kartik Subbaraj's untitled directorial in London. The upcoming movie stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George in the lead and it is bankrolled by S Sashikanth’s Y Not Studios.

Also Read | Trailer For Dhanush's Film Pattas Promises Fans A Martial Arts Fueled Adventure

The upcoming Dhanush-Kartik Subbaraj film will reportedly have music composed by Santosh Narayanan. If the reports are to go by, Shreyaas Krishna will be handling the camera, and Vivek Harshan will be editing the upcoming Tamil film. The Tamil movie is slated to hit the marquee in May 2020.

Also Read | Dhanush Seen At The Sets Of 'Pattas' Which Is Slated To Hit The Cinemas On Jan 25

Also Read | Dhanush Completes Shoot Of 'D 40'; Calls It 'special' And 'quickest'

(Promo Image Courtesy: YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.