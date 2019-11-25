Planning A Wedding? Here’s A Few Tips On How You Can Make It Eco-friendly

Weddings are one of the most precious moments in any person’s life. People often tend to spend a lot during weddings which often ends up in an increase in waste. This waste is a threat to our ecosystem and there are a few ways in which it could be avoided.

Planning a Wedding? Here’s how you can have an Eco-Friendly wedding

Invitations

Couples usually tend to include fancy and elegant cards for their wedding invitations. These cards which are printed, are a source of plastic waste. The cards once received, is of no use and people often throw them away which ends up polluting the ecosystem. Hence it is best to send out E-invites, meaning sending out invites on the web, on social media, WhatsApp, etc. In this way, you minimise the cost as well as pollution.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Is Inspired By A Couple's Wedding Video, Says, 'my Heart Is Full'

Time

The time of the reception is extremely important for your wedding. A major number of people choose to have their ceremonies in the night. This is harmful to the environment, many lamps, and other luminous appliances are used during the night. This results in higher energy consumption, generators, to cause damage to the ecosystem. Having a day time wedding will make sure you scrape out the extra cost of lighting for your wedding.

Also Read | Wedding Season Playlist: Add These Popular Movie Songs To Your Sangeet Playlist

Plates

Plastic plates and paper plates are cheap, but they are damaging the environment at a fast pace. Often it is observed that people throw away the paper plates, this can’t be done with ceramic plates or steel plates. Choose to use plates made out of ceramic or metal cutlery, this may be a bit higher to cost but it will add an amazing aesthetic to your wedding along with protecting the environment at the same time.

Also Read | Jumanji: The Next Level Stars Danny DeVito And The Rock Crash Wedding And Sing A Duet

Crackers

The fireworks do look amazing and they add a beautiful set up to your reception, however it is harmful. It is a well-known fact, that the substances used in the making of firecrackers are damaging the environment. Delhi suffered over a month of smog due to the overuse of firecrackers recently. Hence, ditch the crackers and opt for eco-friendly solar luminous options.

Also Read | Wedding Essentials: List Of Things You Must Do Night Before The Ceremony