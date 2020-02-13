Vijay Deverakonda Shares Glimpse Of 'World Famous Lover', Introduces The Character Yamini

Vijay Deverakonda recently posted a video of the character Yamini from his upcoming film World Famous Lover. The video features Raashi Khanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The video is an introduction to the character Yamini in the anthology movie.

Vijay Deverakonda will play four characters in the upcoming film. There is much anticipation around his mystery characters in World Famous Lover, owing to his popular portrayal of Arjun Reddy which got him quite some recognition.

Vijay Deverakonda shares a glimpse of World Famous Lover

Vijay Deverakonda put up a glimpse of his upcoming film, World Famous Lover. In the video poster, he has given a snippet of his character’s story with Yamini. It features cute moments between the reel-life couple. They can be seen sharing cute eye contact and smiles throughout the video. In the caption for the post, he has asked his fans to watch the movie. In the end, he has mentioned the movie name. Have a look at the latest video here.

Previously Vijay Deverakonda had shared a few details about Yamin through a character poster. He had mentioned in the caption how their story will be a college love story. He has also mentioned the words 'first love'. He can be seen in a young avatar in this picture. Have a look at the post here.

About World Famous Lover

World Famous Lover is an anthology film that features a college romance and a small-town story, amongst others. The film has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by Alexander Vallab. World Famous Lover stars actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite, amongst others.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

