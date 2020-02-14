Check Out Vijay Deverakonda’s Net Worth As 'World Famous Lover' Releases Today

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry today. He debuted in 2011 with Ravi Babu's, Nuvvila. However, he rose to popularity with roles like Yevade Subramanyam, Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, etc.

The actor is all set to kickstart 2020 on a high note with his recently released film, World Famous Lover. The movie is an anthology romantic drama that has released in theatres today. Fans across the country are too excited to see the actor on the silver screen.

Vijay Deverakonda’s estimated net worth after release of World Famous Lover

As one of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry, Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly also one of the highest-paid actors. According to many online portals, the actor's net worth before the release of World Famous Lover is estimated at Rs 35.5 crores. He has also reportedly increased his fees in 2019 too.

Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, World Famous Lover, released today. Many reports claim that the actor has charged a higher fee for his role in the film after a blockbuster 2019 with films like Dear Comrade and Meeku Maathrame Cheptha. Fans have already started flooding the theatres to catch a glimpse of their actor in action.

However, on the other hand, many trade analysts also estimate that Vijay Deverakonda’s latest release might fail to perform well at the box office. World Famous Lover was barely marketed and the filmmakers are mostly depending on Vijay Deverakonda's fame to sell the film. Due to this reason, the film might not reach a break-even point, as many moviegoers might not be aware of its release, according to various industry insiders.

Vijay Deverakonda might also earn some profit margin if the film performs well at the box office. So it can be estimated that his current net worth might see an increase. However, this also depends solely on how well the film performs at the box office.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

