Vijay Deverakonda Aces The Lungi Look For 'World Famous Lover' Promotion, See Pics 

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda shot to fame with his 2017 film Arjun Reddy. The film was very well received by the audience as well as critics. After the great success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay is all set to bring back the same energy to the silver screens with his much-anticipated film World Famous Lover. The actor has pulled off unconventional styles during the promotion of the film, let's take a look.

Here are some of Vijay Deverakonda's best promotional looks

On the pre-release event of his movie World Famous Lover held on February 12, Vijay stole everyone's attention by choosing to wear a simple lungi, sporting one of his looks from the film. Vijay surely knows how to stand out in the crowd. He also launched his own clothing label called Rody Wear in the year 2018 and the brand is known for its casual T-shirts and even checkered lungis.

The Arjun Reddy actor's swag seemed to impress his fans and followers. For the previous promotional events, the actor went for his all-black look as he stunned wearing a designer outfit by Kunal Rawal. The outfit was styled by Shravya Varma. Vijay took to his social media account to share the picture.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his upcoming film World Famous Lover. The film is all set to hit the screens on Valentine's Day February 14. The film is directed by Kranthi Madhav and is bankrolled by KS Rama Rao. World Famous Lover will also be starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite next to Vijay Deverakonda.

