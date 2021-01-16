Did You Know South Korean Conglomerate JYP Entertainment Does Not Allow Dating?

JYP Entertainment is a South Korean MNC company and a record label organisation that was founded by J.Y.Park in 1997. The company is currently one of the largest entertainment companies in South Korea. Being a conglomerate, it has its branches as a talent agency, record label, music production company, event management, concert production company and music publishing house as well.

The JYP Entertainment currently represents many Kpop groups including names like 2PM, Day6, Twice, Stray Kids and Itzy. It has also handled Rain, g.o.d, Wonder Girls, 2AM, Miss A, 15&, JJ Project, Got7, and Baek A-yeon. While different record label organisations have different policies when it comes to the rules and regulations for the KPop band members, but many of the KPop fans might not know that the talent management companies usually don't allow their members to date for a certain period of time. Read on to know 'Does JYP allow dating?'

Does JYP allow dating?

According to SCMP website, JYP Entertainment, who is behind the popular KPop groups like TWICE and GOT7, are under a strict no-dating rule for a period of three years. The artists are however free to date after that period. Currently, TWICE has already crossed its three year anniversary so the members have no mandatory "No dating" rules.

Recently, when Dispatch announced the dating news of the TWICE leader Jihyo and Kang Daniel, the respective agencies acknowledged that they are indeed seeing each other.

Why is dating not allowed in KPop?

According to insider website, there is an unwritten rule in the KPop industry that indicates that the idols should not talk about their dating life, or even not have any dating life. The theory is that being single makes them appeal more to a larger group of people. Which thus means that they get more devoted fans and more income for their group as well as their record label.

According to koreaboo portal, this "No dating" rule is not applied to all the artists of the same company. In a talk show called Radio Star in 2017, YG Entertainment's Blackpink group's Rose once shared that when they were trainees, the male and female members were not even allowed to look at each other or say Hi. Dinners were scheduled at separate times for male and female groups. However, after debuting, many of these rules were relaxed and the members were even encouraged for musical collaborations with the opposite gender.

Is GOT7 leaving JYP?

Got7 is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014. The group consist of seven members named JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. According to rappler website, Got7’s exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment is going to expire soon in January itself. But, Got7 would not be renewing their contract with JYP Entertainment anymore. Recently, JP Entertainment has confirmed that all the members will be leaving the agency. Got7’s last project with JYP Entertainment will be 2021’s Golden Disc Awards.

