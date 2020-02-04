Union Budget
Diet Sabya Trolls Sabyasachi's Summer Collection, Compares It To 'Teletubbies' & 'Gems'

Others

'OMG! you really did that?', 'This is epic!', 'Omg I can’t unsee it now ' — these were the fan reactions when Diet Sabya trolled ace designer Sabyasachi.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Diet Sabya

'OMG! you really did that?', 'This is epic!', 'Omg I can’t unsee it now ', 'This is actually a positive comparison for me as I love all of things to which it is compared' — these were the fan reactions when Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram handle compared ace designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee's summer collection to a pack of gems, Teletubbies, and the Power Rangers. 

BUSTED! Love Aaj Kal's 'Haan Main Galat' COPIED from Apple ad, claims Diet Sabya

Netizens called it a 'positive' trolling by fashion critic Diet Sabya (who derived their name from Sabyasachi).  In an interview with Kolkata-based daily, Sabyasachi spoke about 'Diet Sabya' and said, "These guys are pretty good. They brought a smile to my face." He said that the handle using his name was 'an honour'. 

Sabyasachi said he later called his publicist to clarify if they should send a legal notice to them for using his name without permission. To which, the publicist said, "Don’t you think it’s a homage?". Sabyasachi also revealed that another friend from the industry said that "this clearly shows that you have arrived."

Diet Sabya compares Deepika Padukone's sequined saree to Kajol's; who aced the look?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gems, Teletubbies or power rangers. Vote! 😂😂😂 . . #fashionmeme #dietsabya

A post shared by Diet Sabya (@dietsabya) on

Sabyasachi's 2020 Summer collection

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s summer 2020 collection, The Neo-Bohemian, celebrates time-honoured crafts reimagined for contemporary times. The designer has used a lot of bright colours and intricate designs to cater to a wide audience.

Who is Diet Sabya? Know the anonymous Insta account that reveals truth of #Gandi copies

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

 

 

 

Published:
