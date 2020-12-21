Discover Card No Commercial: Who Are The Actors In The Advertisement?

The American credit card brand, Discover has been known to have created some very creative commercials over the years. Introduced by Sears in 1985, Discover is one of the highly trusted and well-known credit card companies in the US. However, one of its older advertisements has been playing during ad breaks in this season of Super Bowl. One such commercial is the ‘No We Don’t charge Annual Fees’ commercial, which is known as the Discover Card No commercial by the fans. Read on to find out, “Who are the Discover No commercial actors?”

Who are the Discover No commercial actors?

A report in ispot.tv reveals that the Discover card No Commercial was created by The Martin Agency, which is an advertisement firm. It is currently being played in the Super Bowl LIV 2020, 4th Quarter. Many fans came across the ad on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter as well.

The commercial stars several amazing actors. All of them are saying, ‘No’ as they are playing their most iconic roles. The clips of these actors saying ‘No’ have been taken from famous films, and TV shows and have been used in the context of promoting the Discover card’s feature of not having an annual fee on the card.

Discover No commercial cast

The commercial stars actor Alicia Silverstone saying, “No way” as her famous character from Clueless. Actor Jack Black hilariously says, “Come on, no way” as his character from the 2003 film School of Rock. It also features John Candy and Mike Myers. Matthew Perry's clip screaming, “No” has been taken from F.R.I.E.N.D.S where he plays Chandler Bing. The voice-over for the commercial has been done by Tim Warmanen and Willie Macc is the guy in glasses with an afro haircut.

NFL Saturday Commercial

Another commercial making rounds this season of Superbowl is the "Super Bowl 100 NFL" commercial, popularly being called the NFL Saturday Commercial. The Commercial starts off with an elegant and sophisticated evening gathering, where many renewed NFL players have shown up. However, it soon turns chaotic when one of the persons tries to reach out to have a taste of the ginormous and scrumptious looking cake, which has a football on the top. As he manoeuvres to reach the cake, the football on top of it drops to the grounds and thus ensues a wild competition between all the suited men, to get the ball.

