Disha Patani's Dewy Make-up Tutorial Will Soon Be Out On YouTube; Fans Drop In Heart Emoji

Disha Patani’s Instagram posts are best known for having her stunning pictures and videos. As she announced the details about her upcoming beauty tutorial video on social media, all her fans were excited to know about it. Let’s have a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram post and also know about her beauty tips.

Disha Patani's make-up tutorial

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this short video clip in which she posted a glimpse of her make-up tutorial. In the video, she can be seen gently dabbing her face while prepping her skin for make-up. Later in the video, she can be seen flaunting her glowy skin and putting lip gloss. In the caption, she added how her dewy makeup tutorial will be out soon on her Youtube channel.

All her fans were thrilled when they came to know about Disha Patani’s make-up tutorial video and stated in the comments how beautiful she was looking in the video. Many of them were stunned by her mesmerizing beauty and dropped in heart-eyed emojis along with several heart and fire symbols. Many others also took to Disha Patani’s Instagram post to compliment how cute she looks in every photo of her. Let’s have a look at her Instagram post and see how they loved her latest video.

Disha Patani’s beauty tips

Disha Patani’s beauty tips and make-up regimes were discussed by her in one of her past interviews. She stated how she invests in a good moisturizer, and a cleanser to keep her skin hydrated. She even mentioned how it helps her in coping with pollution every time she has to shoot at outdoor locations. The actor added hair care tips and mentioned how she believed in regular oiling and stated how she uses almond oil for her hair. She further said how one's diet plays a significant role in her skincare routine so she adds a variety of green veggies and fruits.

During Disha Patani’s interview at Lakme Fashion Week, she also mentioned the details about her morning and night skincare routines as to how she begins by dipping her face in ice water in the morning and moisturises her face and body at night. It was also revealed that Disha Patani’s make-up kit has a concealer, lip balm as well as a tint for blush.

