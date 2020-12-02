'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' Cast: Actors Who Were A Part Of The Recent K-Drama Series

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol is a Korean web series that premiered on October 7, 2020, and is a romantic comedy revolving around the life of a pianist named Goo Ra-ra. The story further follows Goo Ra-ra meeting the warm-hearted Sunwoo Joon at a piano institute called La La Land in South Korea. Read along to see the actors that brought to life the story of Goo Ra-ra and Sunwoo Joon on screen.

Also Read: 'Coming To America' Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This 1988 Released Rom-com

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol Cast

Go Ara

Go Ara plays the lead role of Goo Ra-ra in the K-drama. She is the only daughter of Man-Su and is the heiress of Ra-ra cosmetics. She keeps a down-on-her-luck mentality and is an optimistic pianist who believes in seeing the best in people and situations, which leads to her touching and making brighter the days of people around her. Go Ara, who is a South Korean actor and model is most popularly known for her roles in the shows, Sharp from 2003, Reply from 1994, You’re All Surrounded from 2014, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth from 2016 to 2017, Black from 2017, Ms Hammurabi from 2018 and Haechi from 2019.

Lee Jae-Wook

Lee Jae-Wook plays the male lead role of Sunwoo Joo in the show. He is a mysterious and aloof person who is very good looking and has a kind heart. He has his own secrets and pains and thus keeps a distance from others and only shows them a particular dominant side of him. He is instantly intrigued by Goo Ra-ra and her positive and childlike behaviour.

The South Korean actor made his debut in the K-Drama scene with the 2018 Hyun Bin starrer Memories of the Alhambra, his role led to Bin’s agency recruiting him right away. Further his role in 2019 release Search: WWW, led him to rise in fame and was followed by a role in the movie The Battle of Jangsari in 2019. His other K-Drama roles include Extraordinary You and When The Weather Is Fine.

Also Read: Game Of Thrones' Peter Dinklage To Feature In 1984's 'The Toxic Avenger' Reboot

Kim Ju-Hoon

Kim Ju-Hoon plays the role of Cha Eun-Seok in the movie. He is an orthopaedic surgeon who is suffering the effects of Burnout Syndrome. He is a divorcee, a talented pianist and his voice could instantly inspire others. He is also attracted to Goo Ra-ra, her simplicity and warm personality.

Other Supporting actors in the movie include Ye Ji-won, Shin Eun-soo, Yoon Jong-bin, Lee Soon-Jae, Song Min-Jae, Park Sung-Yeon, Lee Sun-hee, and Kim Jung-Yeon.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Goes ‘back To Work’, Shares Pictures From 'The Morning Show' Sets

Also Read: Who Is Elliot Page? Here's All You Need To Know About The 'Umbrella Academy' Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.