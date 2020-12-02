'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' Synopsis: The Tale Of Love Loss And Grief

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol is a South Korean TV series that can be binged watched on the OTT platform Netflix. The series is a comedy-drama about a pianist called Goo RaRa and Sunwoo Joon. Here is a synopsis of what the episodes of the series, read on.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol plot

The plot of series revolves around RaRa who is the heiress of RaRa cosmetics. She is an optimistic talented woman who sees the best in people and in every situation. However, soon she meets Sunwoo Joon, who is good looking warm-hearted man but stays aloof and completely opposite of RaRa.

While Joon has plenty of secrets and pain that he lives through, RaRa is someone who brightens and touches everyone’s lives around her. The two develop feelings for each other over the years. But what follows is a journey of grief and loss.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol synopsis Episode 1-5

Gu RaRa meets Sunwoo Jun for the first time. In the first few episodes, Jun starts falling in love with RaRa and is smitten by her. RaRa asks him to help her in her profession.

Episode 6-10

Jun and RaRa’s personalities are completely different. While RaRa is outgoing and fun-loving, Jun is hiding his secrets and have hidden many lies. Despite that, he continues to fall in love with RaRa and finds out that she feels the same way for him. Both confess their love for each other.

Episode 11-15

Jun and RaRa’s lives turn upside down as Jun is abducted. He left on certain conditions which he lies about to everyone. In the following episodes, Jun parts ways with RaRa and tells her a blatant lie.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Episode 16 finale episode

Towards the end of the series, it is revealed that Joon has passed away and when RaRa finds out about it, she is unable to cope with the situation at first. Joon’s family is distressed and RaRa is seen crying a lot after she finds out the tragic news. However, when the show takes a leap of five years, it is seen that Joon returns.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol ending

Apparently, the news about Joon’s death was false. RaRa doubts that she is seeing a ghost but then Joon kisses her to make her realise it is for real. RaRa hugs him even though she is angry that he did not connect with his family sooner.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.