Fashion Blogger Dolly Singh Opens Up About Being Bullied And Skinny-shamed In School

Humans of Bombay is a social media group on Instagram that posts about inspiring people. Recently they have posted about the popular fashion blogger, Dolly Singh. In her YouTube video, she spoke about her journey of being bullied and body-shamed. Humans of Bombay have also shared Dolly Singh's journey on their page as an inspiration and encouragement to all.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Dolly Singh reportedly opened about her friends from childhood. She revealed that they were the shampoo bottles in her bathroom with whom she would have imaginary conversations. This was because the fashion blogger was extremely skinny in her childhood.

Dolly Singh said that she would be called "kaali ladki", "Sukhi Dandi" or "bag of bones". She was also shamed in her school for coming from a humble background. Dolly also narrated an incident where she was humiliated by her teacher for wearing a kind of outfit that did not go with the code for the farewell party she was attending. She was apparently asked to leave as the teacher found her "hideous". She also reportedly opened up about suffering and battling anxiety. She then talked about her life coming to a full circle. Even though Dolly Singh still gets negative comments from people, she said it did not affect her anymore.

Dolly Singh's YouTube video

