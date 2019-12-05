Eye Makeup Inspired By Popular 'Corollista' Fashion Blogger Ankita Chaturvedi

Ankita Chaturvedi is a popular fashion and lifestyle blogger. She' also an engineer by qualification who graduated from IIT Bombay. Ankita has her own Youtube channel called 'Corollista', which has over 628k subscribers. Her eye makeup looks are the talk of the town, as they are easy to recreate and take just a couple of minutes to achieve the look. Check out some really pretty and bold eye makeup looks you can easily recreate-

Gorgeous Eye Makeup Looks Inspired By Ankita Chaturvedi

Unique Smokey Purple Eye Makeup

Ever thought of trying a different shade than the usual black for bold smokey eye makeup? If not, then this eye makeup look is a must-try. Purple is a dark shade which really goes well with both western and ethnic attires. Ankita looks ravishing in this purple eye makeup look with a tint of black eye shadow. Her lashes look voluminous and brighten her eyes to another extent.

Glitter Party Eye Makeup Look

This glitter eye makeup look is perfect when you are stepping out of for an event or party. This night eye makeup look is quite bold and edgy. You can also play with colours, depending on the shade of your dress or attire. The key here is to apply glitter on top of your eye shadow and highlight your waterline with a lighter shade of brown. Go for a nude or lighter shade lipstick when you are wearing heavy eye makeup. Go for a long-lasting mascara for lashes.

Pretty Pink Eye Makeup

This pretty pink eye makeup is great for casual outings, be it a date or a lunch with friends. In fact, one can also wear this cute pink eye makeup to the workplace. When combined with dresses and boho tops, it looks amazing. One can also wear false lashes to beautify this pink eye makeup look. Lashes are really important for this look, in order to give a sort of depth to the pastel pink shades.

